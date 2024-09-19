Top Seattle Mariners Prospect Earns Incredible Minor League Award
The Seattle Mariners are still trying to make a second trip to the playoffs in three years a reality.
But while the Mariners are looking to find a way into October, several of the organization's minor league affiliates have either already wrapped up or are nearing the end of their respective years.
And it was an extremely successful season for Seattle's farm system. Especially its individual prospects.
By beginning of September, the Mariners had eight prospects in Baseball America's top 100 list — the most in the league.
And one of those prospects was just named Most Valuable Player.
Seattle's No. 3 prospect and the No. 45 prospect in all of baseball (according to MLB Pipeline) was named the California League MVP and the league's top MLB prospect on Wednesday in addition to being named a league All-Star.
Montes was named the MVP during his time with the Mariners' Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts. What makes his award more impressive is the fact that he wasn't in Modesto for almost half of the year.
Montes was promoted to the organization's High-A affiliate Everett AquaSox on June 25. He played 65 games with the Nuts and 51 with the AquaSox.
While with Modesto, Montes hit .309 with 13 home runs and 72 RBIs.
Montes finished the season with a .280 average, 21 home runs and 33 RBIs.
Montes is projected for a 2026 call-up according to MLB Pipeline and it wouldn't be a surprise to see him get an invite to spring training in 2025 with how his season went.
If Montes can continue his current trajectory, Seattle fans will likely get to see him sooner rather than later.
