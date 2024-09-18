Seattle Mariners Prospect Promoted to Double-A Ahead of Divisional Series
The Seattle Mariners are still looking to make their postseason dreams a reality. After an 11-2 loss to the New York Yankees on Tuesday, the team is 5.0 games out of first place in the American League West and 3.0 games out of the Wild Card spot entering Wednesday.
While the major league club is looking to extend their season into October, Seattle's Double-A affiliate Arkansas Travelers is already one game deep into the playoffs.
Arkansas lost 4-1 to the St. Louis Cardinals Double-A affiliate Springfield Cardinals on Tuesday in Game 1 of a best-of-three Texas League divisional playoff series.
Before the Travelers' playoff game on Tuesday, the Mariners promoted a promising young hitter from High-A Everett AquaSox to Arkansas.
Outfielder Jared Sundstrom got the promotion from the AquaSox and was active for the Travelers' first playoff game, although he didn't receive an at-bat.
Sundstrom was drafted in the 10th round of the 2023 MLB Draft out of UC Santa Barbara. Sundstrom played two games in the team's rookie league in 2023 before finishing out that season playing 20 games with the team's Low-A affiliate Modesto Nuts.
Sundstrom played the entire season this year with Everett and had an impressive year. He batted .263 with 13 home runs and 63 RBIs in 112 games. He also showed impressive speed on the base paths with 26 steals in 32 attempts.
Sundstrom is at the tail end of his second season in Seattle's farm system. He's ranked as the No. 30 Mariners prospect according to MLB Pipeline.
Sundstrom will likely play at least one game of the best-of-three series as Arkansas looks to claim a Texas League championship. If he can impress in his limited look with the Travelers, Sundstrom could continue his fast ascent in Seattle's minor leagues.
