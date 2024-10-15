Tuesday is the Anniversary of a Sad Day in Seattle Mariners History
Tuesday is a rather disappointing anniversary in Seattle Mariners team history.
It's the two-year anniversary of the M's last playoff game, a 1-0 loss to the Houston Astros in a game that lasted 18 innings. Seattle lost thanks to an 18th-inning home run from Jeremy Pena, which came off reliever Penn Murfee.
That loss solidified a sweep by the Astros in the American League Division Series. The Mariners had previously beaten the Toronto Blue Jays in the wild card round but were unable to replicate the magic against their division rivals.
Ever since that moment, the Mariners have been trying (and failing) to get back to the playoffs. Following the excitement of that season, the team went out and added Teoscar Hernandez to the middle of the order and brought in Kolten Wong, but the team failed to make the playoffs, missing them by 1.0 game on the final weekend of the season. Wong didn't make it through the entire season and neither did Tommy La Stella or AJ Pollock, two other offseason additions.
In 2024, the M's let Hernandez walk in free agency and also traded away Eugenio Suarez, bringing in Jorge Polanco and Luke Raley instead. However, they again missed the playoffs by just 1.0 game.
The Astros win the division again in each of those seasons.
As the Mariners get set to embark on the 2024 offseason, they are in need of offensive upgrades all around the infield. Furthermore, they need multiple relievers and they need a year's worth of good health out of reliever Gregory Santos.
Follow Inside the Mariners on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE: