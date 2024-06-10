Tyler Locklear Did Something Not Done in Last 13 Years of Seattle Mariners History in Debut
Seattle Mariners' first baseman Tyler Locklear did something not done in the last 13 years of team history on Sunday during his major league debut.
Hitting a go-ahead double in the seventh inning, Locklear recorded the historic first hit of his career.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Tyler Locklear is the first @Mariners player with a go-ahead hit in the 7th inning or later in his @MLB debut since Mike Wilson on May 10, 2011 at Baltimore.
Locklear was promoted on Sunday from Triple-A Tacoma because of the heel injury to Ty France, who was placed on the injured list. It's unknown how long France could be sidelined for but Locklear is expected to play every day in his absence.
The No. 8 prospect in the organization (per MLB.com), Locklear was drafted in 2022 out of VCU. This sample size will be big for Locklear, who will help determine if the M's need to go out and acquire a slugger at the trade deadline. If Locklear is able to stick at the big league level and help the M's move forward, perhaps they don't need to be as aggressive, but if he looks overwhelmed, that probably helps the M's lean into the Pete Alonso/Vlad Guerrero Jr./Luis Robert waters.
The Mariners won Sunday's game, 6-5, to move to 37-30 on the season. They currently lead the American League West by 5.0 games over the Texas Rangers and will return home on Monday to start a four-game series with the Chicago White Sox.
Logan Gilbert gets the ball for Seattle.
