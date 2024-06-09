Luis Castillo Sees Historic Streak End in Frustrating Saturday Loss
Luis Castillo saw his historic string of good starts come to an end on Saturday as part of a frustrating effort against the Kansas City Royals.
Castillo went 5.0 innings in the 8-4 loss, surrendering five earned runs on six hits. He walked one and struck out four. He's now 5-7 on the year with a 3.35 ERA.
Prior to the game, the M's had put out this historical note:
Luis Castillo has gone 10 consecutive outings with 5.0+ innings and 2-or-fewer earned runs allowed, tied for 2nd-longest streak in @Mariners history.
Read more in today's Game Notes:
It had been a great run for Castillo, but he just didn't have it on Saturday. The M's had leads of 1-0 and 3-2 but Castillo wasn't able to hold them. The Mariners fell to 36-30 on the season but remain in first place in the American League West. They lead the Texas Rangers by 5.0 games. Texas has also lost two straight at this point.
The 31-year-old Castillo was acquired by the Mariners during the 2022 season and has proven to be one of the top starters in the American League since his arrival. He made the All-Star Game in 2023 and earned a win in the 2022 postseason for the M's.
An eight-year veteran with the Cincinnati Reds and Mariners, Castillo is 67-71 lifetime with a 3.53 ERA. He'll look to move closer to an all-time .500 next week when he takes the mound for a big series against the Rangers.
The Mariners and Royals will finish out their season series on Sunday afternoon. Kansas City is 3-2 against the M's this season.
