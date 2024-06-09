Former Mariners' Slugger Part of Some Random Home Run History on Saturday
Former Seattle Mariners' slugger Teoscar Hernandez was part of some of the most random baseball history you'll ever see on Saturday night as the Los Angeles Dodgers beat the New York Yankees 11-3.
Hernandez went 2-for-4 with two home runs (including a grand slam) and paired with Enrique Hernandez for the historical note.
Per @OptaSTATS on social media:
The @Dodgers are the first team in MLB history to have 2 players named Hernández homer in the same game (Teoscar & Kiké).
Teoscar is hitting .262 on the year with 15 homers and 47 RBI. He pairs with Freddie Freeman, Mookie Betts and Shohei Ohtani to make one of the deepest and most powerful lineups in baseball. Given the lineup protection around him, it's not surprising to see Teoscar succeeding in Los Angeles, but it's still frustrating for Mariners fans to see him be so productive after he wasn't that productive in Seattle.
Acquired from the Toronto Blue Jays before the 2023 season, Hernandez was supposed to anchor the M's lineup, but it never really materialized. He did put together a solid season of counting stats, hitting 26 homers and bringing home 93. He also played 160 games, which shows good durability. However, he hit only .258 in Seattle and struck out a whopping 211 times.
The Mariners elected not to extend him a qualifying offer this past offseason and he signed a one-year deal with the Dodgers.
As for the Mariners, they entered play on Sunday at 36-30 and in first place in the American League West.
