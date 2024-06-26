WATCH: Cal Raleigh Gives the Mariners Lead with Massive 3-R Homer
Looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh provided a huge blast in the sixth inning.
Trailing 1-0 as the result of another sleepy offensive performance, Raleigh hit a three-run shot with two outs to give the M's a 3-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.
The home run came off one-time Mariner Shawn Armstrong and was Raleigh's 14th of the season.
Even after the blast, Raleigh is hitting just .204 but he's shown the propensity to get the big hit. He's blasted a game-tying grand slam against the Twins this year and a game-winning grand slam against the Chicago White Sox, not to mention an extra-inning RBI hit against the Kansas City Royals.
He now has 49 RBI which leads the M's usually offense-starved group.
Per @MarinersPR on social media:
Cal Raleigh has given the the lead with 9 of his 14 home runs this season.
Most go-ahead HR in MLB this season:
Aaron Judge (15)
Gunnar Henderson (12)
José Ramírez (10)
Cal Raleigh (9)
Shohei Ohtani (9)
Ketel Marte (9)
The Mariners entered play on Wednesday with a 45-37 record and a 4.5 game lead on the Houston Astros in the American League West. If they are able to hold this lead, they have a chance at extending that divisional lead today.
The Mariners will be off on Thursday before returning home to take on the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on Friday. The Twins are currently battling for American League wild card positioning.
Seattle is 27-12 at home this season.
