Inside The Mariners

WATCH: Cal Raleigh Gives the Mariners Lead with Massive 3-R Homer

The Seattle Mariners got a massive, and much-needed, three-run homer from Cal Raleigh on Wednesday afternoon as they try to snap a three-game losing streak. Here's the shot, which gave the M's a 3-1 lead.

Brady Farkas

Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) is congratulated by outfielder Luke Raley (20) after he hit a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Tropicana Field on June 24.
Seattle Mariners catcher Cal Raleigh (29) is congratulated by outfielder Luke Raley (20) after he hit a home run against the Tampa Bay Rays during the fourth inning at Tropicana Field on June 24. / Kim Klement Neitzel-USA TODAY Sports
In this story:

Looking to snap a three-game losing streak on Wednesday afternoon, Seattle Mariners' catcher Cal Raleigh provided a huge blast in the sixth inning.

Trailing 1-0 as the result of another sleepy offensive performance, Raleigh hit a three-run shot with two outs to give the M's a 3-1 lead over the Tampa Bay Rays.

The home run came off one-time Mariner Shawn Armstrong and was Raleigh's 14th of the season.

Even after the blast, Raleigh is hitting just .204 but he's shown the propensity to get the big hit. He's blasted a game-tying grand slam against the Twins this year and a game-winning grand slam against the Chicago White Sox, not to mention an extra-inning RBI hit against the Kansas City Royals.

He now has 49 RBI which leads the M's usually offense-starved group.

Per @MarinersPR on social media:

Cal Raleigh has given the the lead with 9 of his 14 home runs this season.

Most go-ahead HR in MLB this season:
Aaron Judge (15)
Gunnar Henderson (12)
José Ramírez (10)
Cal Raleigh (9)

Shohei Ohtani (9)
Ketel Marte (9)

The Mariners entered play on Wednesday with a 45-37 record and a 4.5 game lead on the Houston Astros in the American League West. If they are able to hold this lead, they have a chance at extending that divisional lead today.

The Mariners will be off on Thursday before returning home to take on the Minnesota Twins at T-Mobile Park on Friday. The Twins are currently battling for American League wild card positioning.

Seattle is 27-12 at home this season.

Follow Inside the Mariners on social media

Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Brady on "X" @wdevradiobrady

RELATED MARINERS CONTENT

1) Former M's top prospect ready to debut for Cincinnati Reds

2) M's offense is now the worst in team history

Published
Brady Farkas

BRADY FARKAS

Home/News