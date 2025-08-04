What Are the Odds of the Seattle Mariners Catching the Houston Astros and Winning the AL West?
The Seattle Mariners enter a much-needed off day on Monday at 60-53 on the season. Seattle just took three of four from the Texas Rangers and just went 9-8 in a 17-game stretch with no off days right out of the All-Star break.
Mariners since the All-Star break:
Opponent
Series Record
Record Since ASB
Astros
2-1
2-1
Brewers
1-2
3-3
Angels
2-2
5-5
Athletics
1-2
6-7
Rangers
3-1
9-8
The M's recent series win, coupled with the Astros' struggles, have brought them to within 2.5 games in the American League West race, and Fangraphs likes their odds of of potentially catching Houston to win their first division title since 2001.
The site gives the Mariners an 81.8 percent chance to make the playoffs, compared to 85.8 percent for the Astros. It also gives Seattle a 39.7 percent chance to win the division, compared to 53.1 for the Astros. The Mariners have a three-game series with the Astros in Houston from Sept. 19-21.
As for the wild card, Seattle is currently in the third wild card spot, two games ahead of the Texas Rangers and three ahead of the Cleveland Guardians.
Team
Record
WC Spot
Red Sox
62-51
1
Yankees
60-52
2 (1.5 GB)
Mariners
60-53
3 (2.0 GB of Boston)
Rangers
58-55
Guardians
56-55
The Mariners own the season series over the Rangers, and have a 3-0 lead on the Guardians this year as well.
The M's will be back in action on Tuesday night when they host the Chicago White Sox at T-Mobile Park.
Though the White Sox are just 42-70, they are playing better out of the All-Star break, and they just took two-of-three against the Angels in Anaheim.
All-Star right-hander Bryan Woo will pitch for Seattle while Davis Martin goes for Chicago.
Woo is 8-6 with a 3.11 ERA.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
NEW PODCAST IS HERE: Brady is back on a Friday, recapping the trade deadline, giving credit to Jerry Dipoto for his work at the deadline and he discusses which Mariners are now under pressure over the last two months. CLICK HERE:
JULIO PASSES A-ROD: Julio Rodriguez just passed Alex Rodriguez for the most 20-20 seasons in team history, a tremendous feat for the 24-year old. CLICK HERE:
EPIC HISTORY: Randy Arozarena is doing things at the plate rarely seen by an M's player, and he's also doing things hardly ever seen by a Cuban-born player. CLICK HERE:
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @RefuseToLosePod. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.