What Factors Are at Play in a Possible Logan Gilbert Contract Extension For Seattle Mariners?
Speaking on 93.3 KJR on Monday, Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Logan Gilbert said he would "love" to sign a contract extension with the Seattle Mariners.
Per Dave "Softy" Mahler on social media:
Just asked Logan Gibert if the Mariners have approached him or his agent about ripping up arbitration and signing an extension:
"I would love it.... If I could follow suit with Julio and Cal..I would love to follow in their footsteps. We've talked a little bit in the past but havent quite gotten there. Hopefully we can make a playoff run and then see what happens after that."
Raleigh signed a six-year contract right before the 2025 season and Rodriguez signed a long-term extension during the 2022 campaign. They are the building blocks of the organizaiton.
As much as Gilbert wants to stay, and as much the organization likely wants him to stay, there are lots of factors at play. And, as a reminder, Gilbert is under team control through the 2027 season as it is.
Let's examine all angles of this:
Gilbert's money desires
This is always at the crux of everything in the business of baseball. How much does Gilbert want? How much does he value himself? And how much does the team share the opinion of that value?
Noted Mariners "X" user @thejagepage posted an interesting nugget on social media about a possible deal.
Logan Webb signed a 5/90 extension at 26-27 with two years of arbitration left.
Gilbert is 28 with two years of arb, and might want more, but given the elbow and his performance this year, I wouldn’t be shocked if that’s the orgs max offer.
Here is the Logans side by side.
A potential work stoppage
The collective bargaining agreement (CBA) expires after the 2026 season, leading some to speculate that there might be a work stoppage heading into 2027. Though Gilbert is under contract through 2027, how do all sides handle the uncertainty?
Does Gilbert fear a work stoppage, making him more likely to take something early in order to get a bigger paycheck in advance? Does he see more money coming for players in the new CBA and want to hold off? Does the team think they'll have a better chance to get a good deal before or after the new CBA? It all works together.
The Mariners future payroll
As it stands right now, the Mariners are set to drop the salaries of Eugenio Suarez, Donovan Solano, Josh Naylor, Dylan Moore, Mitch Garver and Mitch Haniger this offseason. Obviously, some of the savings will be used to pay arbitration raises and new free agents, but there is significant money coming off the books.
Furthermore, Randy Arozarena, Victor Robles and J.P. Crawford are free agents after the 2026 season, so there is (theoretically) more money to play with.
Even though the Mariners will need to pay arbitration raises and lock up these players again, or lock up new replacements, they should have the money to make Gilbert an offer, if they want to.
Kade Anderson
Taken No. 3 in the draft out of LSU, the left-hander has to factor into the M's plans moving forward. He looks like a rotation candidate in 2027, so are the Mariners going to deal someone like Luis Castillo, Gilbert or George Kirby in order to eventually make room for him?
It's certainly possible, and it impacts how the team handles Gilbert moving forward.
Injury history
Gilbert had never missed a start heading into this season, but he missed nearly two months with a right flexor tendon strain from April-June. Is the team more fearful of his health moving forward? Do they want to invest in him long-term as a result of it?
Gilbert is 4-5 with a 3.69 ERA this season. He's struck out 138 batters in 97.2 innings and is coming off a 13-strikeout performance against the A's on Sunday.
The Mariners will take on the Padres on Tuesday night at 6:40 p.m. PT.
