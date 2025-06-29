What Has Happened to Dylan Moore For the Seattle Mariners?
Despite the common perception that they can't hit, the Seattle Mariners continue to remain a very capable offense in 2025.
Entering play on Sunday, the M's are 12th in runs scored (374), seventh in home runs (106), 10th in walks (285) and 17th in batting average (.247).
Though the team is doing more than fine offensively, longtime utility player Dylan Moore is not, as he's mired in a deep slump that has some questioning how long he can stay on the roster.
Per Jason Churchill of the Future Stars Series:
The funk Dylan Moore is in is something:
1 for his last 32, 19 K.
11 for his last 100, 43 K.
That was actually posted before Saturday's 3-2 loss against the Texas Rangers, where Moore went 0-for-2 with a critical strikeout in the top of the tenth inning. He's now 1-for-34 in his last 34 at-bats and 11 for his last 102.
How to handle Moore is a tough situation for the M's for multiple reasons. First off, he's a valuable chess piece in that he can play anywhere on the field, and he won the Gold Glove award at the "utility" position in 2024. A solid runner, he stole 32 bases last season, and he's typically been a weapon against left-handed pitching. He's also well-liked and the longest-tenured Mariner, having debuted with Seattle in 2019. He's not someone that they want to discard, especially considering he's been a success story of the player development team, but they may reach the point where they have no choice.
Miles Mastrobuoni is capable of doing much of the same things defensively, and Samad Taylor is a right-handed hitter who could assume that role against lefties, potentially. He's hitting .312 overall at Triple-A Tacoma and can play second base and the outfield. He also runs exceptionally well, stealing 20 bases with the Rainiers.
The Mariners are 42-40 and will play the Texas Rangers on Sunday at 11:35 a.m. PT.
