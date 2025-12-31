The Seattle Mariners could look to a Cubs free agent to solve their infield woes

As the Seattle Mariners look for infielders with offensive ability, they've notably been linked to a pair of trade targets in St. Louis Cardinals utilityman Brendan Donovan and Arizona Diamondbacks second baseman Ketel Marte. Multiple reports say the club is one of the top two contenders (along with the San Francisco Giants) for Donovan. But a few weeks have passed, and the offseason has shifted into 'neutral.' Not much is happening right now.

However, MLB analyst and Mariners reporter Zac Hereth recently wrote that the team could find a more sensible and feasible answer in Chicago Cubs free agent Willi Castro, who struggled in 2024 but has shown flashes of excellence in previous seasons. He has a .244 batting average, 56 home runs, 228 RBI, and 775 steals in his MLB career.

"The switch-hitting Castro’s versatility makes him an intriguing fit for the M’s," Hereth wrote. "The 2024 All-Star could play either second or third base, and he’s played every position except catcher and first base throughout his seven-year career."

"He’s also been a solid hitter for most of the past three seasons. In 358 games for the Twins from 2023-25, he hit .250 with a .733 OPS, 107 extra-base hits, and a 107 wRC+. But he’s coming off a dreadful 34-game stint after being to the Cubs last season in which he batted .170 with a .485 OPS and 40 wRC+. Castro’s rough final two months might be why he’s still available. If it leads to a one-year, prove-it deal, he would make a lot of sense for the M’s."

Willi Castro would come at a much lower cost

Jul 18, 2025; Denver, Colorado, USA; Minnesota Twins right fielder Willi Castro (50) reacts as he rounds the bases on a three-run home run in the seventh inning against the Colorado Rockies at Coors Field. Mandatory Credit: Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images | Isaiah J. Downing-Imagn Images

In 2025, Willi Castro played for both the Minnesota Twins and the Chicago Cubs. With the Twins, he played 86 games, hitting .245 with 10 home runs and 9 steals. After being traded to the Cubs, his performance dipped, batting .170 in 34 games.

Overall, he totaled 120 games, hitting .226 with 11 home runs and 10 steals last year. Defensively, he was versatile, playing multiple positions, including outfield and infield. And he's been lauded by teammates and peers for his defense at multiple positions. Willi Castro was a Gold Glove finalist in 2024 for the utility player category, but he didn’t take home the award.

Castro would certainly fit the Mariners, who have a handful of players that can switch spots on the field and maintain a solid everyday lineup. Having just turned 28 years old, he's a young veteran who could relate to the players in the Mariners' locker room while providing knowledge and guidance.

But the most important factor is that the Mariners have to fiddle with their farm system to acquire him. Unlike Donovan and Marte, who would require higher-level prospects. If Seattle could convince Castro to put pen to paper with a sensible offer, that would allow the club to fill an infield role without having to break up their nucleus of upcoming talent.

