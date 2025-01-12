Why Haven't the Seattle Mariners Signed Justin Turner Yet?
With just over four weeks to go until spring training begins, the Seattle Mariners stll have multiple needs on their roster.
The team needs to find an answer at third base, and an answer at second base, and they could also use a right-handed hitting answer at first base.
On the latter front, the following question has to be asked: Why have the M's not signed Justin Turner yet?
In 48 games with the Mariners last season after the midseason trade from the Jays, he hit .264 with five homers, 24 RBI and a .363 on-base percentage. He helped the M's get to within one game of the playoffs and provides everything that the Mariners are supposedly looking for: That right-handed option in the lineup, the ability to play first base and designated hitter and solid veteran leadership.
To boot, he won't be expensive and will fall within the team's limited offseason budget.
Furthermore, Turner appears without a chair in the game of musical chairs at first base this offseason. Josh Naylor, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana, Jake Burger and Nathaniel Lowe have all changed teams. Nearly all the teams that need a first baseman seemingly have one, with the New York Mets as the exception.
They seem destined to bring back Pete Alonso in free agency, so they don't necessarily need Turner either. The Minnesota Twins could be an option after losing Santana, but we haven't heard Turner connected there all offseason.
This winter has been a disaster for Seattle, signing Turner could at least help salvage some of it.
Why is it not done yet?
