YEAR IN REVIEW: Bryan Woo's Near-Perfection a Highlight Seattle Mariners Moment
The Seattle Mariners likely won't look back on 2024 too fondly.
The Mariners missed out on the playoffs by one game for the second season in a row. It was the 22nd time in 23 years the Pacific Northwest went without October baseball.
But there were still some highlights.
There was Justin Turner's grand slam on Aug. 2 against the Philadelphia Phillies in his first home game on the Seattle roster, there was Luke Raley's 459-foot bomb in the same game, Logan Gilbert's six-inning, 10-strikeout performance against the Tampa Bay Rays on Aug. 27, Cal Raleigh breaking the record for most home runs by a catcher through their first four seasons on the last game of the year on Sept. 29, Victor Robles' three-hit, three-run, three-RBI game against the Athletics on Sept. 4, etc.
But arguably the best moment of 2024 — the perfect combination of suspense and anticipation — was second-year starting pitcher Bryan Woo's attempt at perfection.
Woo was slated to start on Sept. 11 in the second of a two-game series against the San Diego Padres.
The Mariners were still trying to secure their spot in the playoffs, and the Padres had won 7-3 in the first of the two-game stretch the day before.
The only perfect game in franchise history came courtesy of Felix Hernandez on Aug. 15, 2012, against the Tampa Bay Devil Rays.
On Sept. 11, Woo took the mound in custom cleats paying homage to professional wrestling legend Ric Flair and his famous catchphrase "woo."
Woo (the pitcher, not the catchphrase), took the mound against San Diego. For over six innings, he seemed to be on his way to perfection.
Through six innings, Woo masterfully managed a Padres lineup that included players like Fernando Tatis Jr., Manny Machado, Xander Bogaerts and MLB batting champion Luis Arraez.
Woo had four strikeouts through six. By the time the seventh inning rolled around, the former Cal Poly pitcher had worked his way through the potent San Diego order twice. And several media members and fans were on the lookout for the second perfect game in franchise history.
Woo forced Arraez to pop out to give him 19 retired batters without a single blemish through 6.1 innings. Then Tatis Jr. came to the plate.
On the second pitch of the at-bat, Tatis Jr. lined a solo home run to left field that was barely inside the foul pole. And just like that, Woo's attempt chance at perfection was gone.
But it wasn't an unsuccessful night for Woo or Seattle.
The Mariners ended up winning the game 5-2. Woo finished the game having pitched 6.2 innings. He struck out five batters and walked another while allowing two earned runs off two hits. When Woo was pulled, he walked to the dugout to a standing ovation from the crowd at T-Mobile Park.
Woo's outing, and cleats, was recognized around the league. Flair made a post on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) acknowledging the young pitcher's choice of footwear.
There were many moments that mattered more to the record books and to Seattle's playoff race in 2024.
But there were few times in 2024 where every fan was aware and wrapped up into what was happening like the crowd on Sept. 11 was.
For over two-thirds of the game, there wasn't a worry about the playoff chase. There wasn't frustration over a low payroll.
It was simply 6.1 innings of something special.
Related Stories on Seattle Mariners
YOUNG MARINERS STARTER SHARED VIDEO OF FIRST OFFSEASON BULLPEN: Seattle Mariners starting pitcher Bryce Miller posted a video of him preparing for 2025 after an amazing sophomore campaign. CLICK HERE
METS REPORTEDLY OFFERED POSSIBLE MARINERS TARGET THREE-YEAR DEAL: The Seattle Mariners could lose out on another option at first base according to a recent report. CLICK HERE
MARINERS "FRUSTRATED" AT POTENTIAL RETURNS FOR CASTILLO: The Seattle Mariners are still trying to find solutions in the infield and seem to be getting walled in the trade market. CLICK HERE
Follow Seattle Mariners on SI on social media
Continue to follow our Inside the Mariners coverage on social media by liking us on Facebook and by following Teren Kowatsch and Brady Farkas on "X" @Teren_Kowatsch and @wdevradiobrady. You can subscribe to the "Refuse to Lose" podcast by clicking HERE.