Seattle Mariners Starting Pitcher Shares Video of First Bullpen of The Offseason
The Seattle Mariners 2024 season was disappointing for a multitude of reasons. Chief among them was missing out on the playoffs by one game for the second season in a row, and not being in the postseason for the 22nd time in 23 years.
But one of the few highlights of 2024 for the Mariners was their major league-best starting pitching rotation.
Logan Gilbert became the third starting pitcher in the rotation to make the All-Star game with Seattle. Bryce Miller and Bryan Woo both posted sub-3.00 ERAs in their second major league seasons.
From a numbers standpoint, Miller had arguably the most impressive season among the Mariners' pitchers.
In his rookie season in 2023, Miller posted a 4.32 ERA in 25 starts with 119 strikeouts in 131.1 innings pitched and allowed an opposing batting average of .248.
Miller improved immensely in 2024. He had a 2.94 ERA in 31 starts with 171 strikeouts in 180.1 innings pitched. Opposing batters averaged .200 against Miller. He also posted a 0.98 WHIP.
There's much anticipation how Miller, and the rest of the rotation, follows up an amazing 2024. And with less than two months left until catchers and pitchers report to Spring Training, it seems like Miller is hard at work.
The former Texas A&M product shared video on "X" (formerly known as Twitter) of him throwing his first bullpen of the offseason.
In 2024, Miller drastically improved on his diverse pitching arsenal. He had a put-away rate of over 20% on three of his pitches (fastball, sinker, splitter) according to Baseball Savant.
Miller and Woo are the only two pitchers that haven't been named All-Stars in Seattle's rotation. And based on how they follow 2024, that could change by the 2025 Midsummer Classic.
