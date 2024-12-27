New York Mets Reportedly Offered 3-Year Contract to Potential Seattle Mariners Target
The Seattle Mariners have a little under two months until catchers and pitchers report to Spring Training in the second week of February.
There's a general idea about who the pitchers and catchers that report to Peoria, Ariz., will be. But the position players that will report later are still in doubt.
The Mariners are still trying to find answers to first, second and third base. Seattle lost out on several potential options at first the week before Christmas when Paul Goldschmidt, Christian Walker, Carlos Santana and Josh Naylor all found new homes.
And another potential Mariners solution could be ready to sign as well.
According to a recent report, the New York Mets offered first baseman Pete Alonso a three-year, $90 million contract to return to the Mets. The news was originally reported by former infielder Carlos Baerga.
The deal is somewhat shocking considering what Alonso was rumored to be asking for in free agency.
Several reports indicated that Alonso was searching for a deal upwards of $200 million at around $30 million a year. His market value is six years, $174 million ($29 million AAV) according to Spotrac.
Alonso would have an annual value in the range of what he was reported to want, albeit with a lot less years than expected.
A report earlier in the offseason from Jon Heyman said that the Mets were still the favorites to land Alonso, with the Mariners and Washington Nationals in the mix. Since that report, The Nationals acquired first baseman Nathaniel Lowe in a trade with the Texas Rangers. Both Seattle and New York have yet to acquire a first baseman since the report.
Alonso, who's played all six years of his major league career with the Mets, is coming off a year where he batted .240 with 34 home runs and 88 RBIs. He's hit at least 30 homers every single year of his career except the COVID-19-shortened 2020 season.
The Mariners are rumored to have $16-20 million in available roster salary for 2025. Barring a money-clearing move or the team having more to spend than originally thought, there isn't a high chance Seattle lands Alonso.
But it would be reasonable to expect Alonso wouldn't be thrilled being offered half of what he wanted from the team he spent six years with. Especially after New York gave Juan Soto an MLB-record $765 million in free agency.
It seems Alonso won't earn the $200 million he was rumored to want regardless of where he signs. But if the Mariners pull an unexpected move and free up the money needed, they could still find a way to persuade Alonso to come to the Pacific Northwest.
But with an offer on the table, it seems like time is running out on another potential fix for Seattle at first base.
