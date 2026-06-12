Bryan Woo Sounds Fed Up as Mariners Confront Ugly Road Split

After the Mariners’ 7-5 loss to the Orioles, Woo sounded like a pitcher who knows his numbers haven’t lived up to the hype.

“I’m getting pretty tired of trying to come up with reasons or excuses or superlatives,” Woo told reporters. “I’m just tired of sucking. It is what it is. I don’t know. Like I said, I don’t have the answers. I’m looking for them.”

Welp, that is not a quote you have to decode. Woo is staring directly at a problem and not remotely interested in providing any fluff around it. He’s been too good at home and too hittable on the road. Thursday’s outing in Baltimore only made the split harder to brush aside.

PETE WITH A 4️⃣3️⃣9️⃣ FT. TANK pic.twitter.com/j99KQi1jwE — Baltimore Orioles (@Orioles) June 12, 2026

Bryan Woo’s Home-Road Split Is Turning Into a Real Mariners Problem

Woo’s final line was ugly: 5 IP, 7 H, 7 ER, 1 BB, and 4 K’s. He threw 82 pitches, 52 of them for strikes, and took the loss as the Mariners settled for a four-game split in Baltimore.

Honestly, he was fine to start the game until he wasn’t. Woo retired the first six Orioles he faced. For a couple innings, it looked like the Mariners might get the version of Woo that can cruise through lineups with ease.

Then, Colton Cowser opened the third inning with a solo homer to start the damage phase. A wild pitch with the bases loaded brought in another run. Adley Rutschman punched a two-run double. Then Pete Alonso punished a sweeper for a two-run shot, and suddenly Woo was staring into a six-run inning.

At home this season, Woo has been excellent. A 2.37 ERA, 0.71 WHIP and .442 OPS allowed.

On the road, it is a different pitcher. A 5.93 ERA, 1.32 WHIP and .755 OPS allowed. The hard-hit rate is up, the traffic is coming in bunches, and Woo looks like he’s in quicksand when runners reach base.

The danger here is overreacting in the wrong direction.

Woo is still one of the best things the Mariners have going, and even with the ugly road starts, the bigger picture still points toward a pitcher with legitimate top-end value.

That does not mean there aren’t a couple things to think about.

The first thing we cannot just shrug off is the absence of the pitching staff’s regular battery. For all the focus on Cal Raleigh’s offensive struggles, we cannot forget what he means behind the plate. Calling the game and keeping pitchers on track plays a huge role.

Garver and Pereda have done an excellent job filling in. That part shouldn’t get lost. But it would also be dishonest to pretend the Mariners aren’t eager to get Raleigh back behind the dish, working with this rotation again.

The other elephant in the room, and probably one worth a deeper dive, is whether hitters are starting to get a better feel for Seattle’s pitching philosophy. It’s not a secret the Mariners want fastballs and strike one. More teams seem ready for that. They are sitting dead red more often, and Seattle’s fastballs have been punished more this year than they have in the past.

So maybe it’s pitch usage. Maybe it’s execution. Or a little of both. Woo didn’t sound defensive in his quote. But he definitely sounded over it.

There are worse signs than a good pitcher being furious with himself. And the Mariners shouldn’t want Woo making peace with it.