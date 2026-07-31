Cal Raleigh’s Trade Deadline Comments Leave Mariners’ Core Nowhere to Hide

Cal Raleigh cut through the annual trade deadline noise with his honest assessment. He believes the Mariners already have enough talent. They just need to start playing like it. Speaking at Dodger Stadium, Raleigh expressed confidence in the current roster and suggested Seattle might not need a dramatic addition before Monday’s MLB trade deadline. He understands the organization still intends to buy, with a right-handed bat and bullpen help atop the shopping list. Raleigh’s larger point had nothing to do with which player Jerry Dipoto might acquire.

"Regardless of what happens, it’s going to be up to this core group here to decide, ultimately, where this team ends up going,” Raleigh told MLB.com.

That pretty much sums it up. Despite the injuries, it’s ultimately been a disappointing season for the Mariners. It’s hard to look at the talent on the roster and imagine a team below .500. Seattle entered Thursday with a 53–56 record and in third place in the AL West. This is not where a team with World Series expectations, a talented rotation and an established group of position players expected to be four days before the deadline.

Mariners’ Dodgers Series Exposed the Difference Between Talent and Execution

There’s no other way to put it, this team has underachieved. They have played too many forgettable games, wasted too many solid pitching performances and followed too many encouraging wins with immediate reminders that nothing has been fixed. Their best baseball looks capable of beating any team in the league. Their worst baseball barely looks awake.

The two games at Dodger Stadium offered a perfect summary. Seattle blasted a season-high five home runs on Tuesday. Raleigh and Julio Rodríguez got the party started, Rob Refsnyder, of all players, joined in, and Dominic Canzone went deep twice, on lefties. The bullpen carried the lead through the late innings against a championship-caliber opponent in one of baseball’s most hostile environments.

That was the roster Raleigh believes in. Then Wednesday arrived, and the Mariners produced another lifeless offensive performance. One night after looking explosive, composed and dangerous, they went right back to looking like the team that stumbled below .500.

Tuesday showed the ceiling. Wednesday exposed the problem. Raleigh repeatedly emphasized focus when discussing the difference. He praised the team for maintaining its composure and not allowing the moment to overwhelm it Tuesday. Asked whether that focus has occasionally disappeared this season, Raleigh acknowledged the grind of a long schedule.

We all know baseball is difficult. Consistently winning games is supposed to be difficult. The problem is that the Mariners have a knack of making it look harder than it needs to be.

Focus should not come and go this frequently for a team trying to return to the postseason. A trade will help. But it will not solve that.

Dipoto should make the additions. They should add an impact bat from the right side of the plate. They should add another high leverage bullpen arm. This team remains close enough in a weak division to justify buying, and failing to supplement the roster would be difficult to defend after coming within eight outs of the World Series last October.

Raleigh included himself in the challenge. He placed the outcome on the players already wearing Mariners uniforms. That’s good leadership, and it’s also accountability. There’s little reason for the calendar to be turning to August, and the franchise’s star catcher is slashing .164/.269/.307.

If this roster is as good as Raleigh believes, the Mariners have nearly two months to prove it. If they continue playing inconsistent, unfocused baseball, they cannot point toward an underwhelming trade market as the reason the season went sideways.