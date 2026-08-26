Bryce Miller’s Injury Admission Exposes a Costly Mariners Problem That Won’t Go Away

Bryce Miller didn’t lose 22-0 and 19-2 on his own. Other Mariners took the mound in those games. Miller doesn’t own every bit of that damage. But a starting pitcher’s job is to keep the game from getting away early, and he’s struggled to do that recently. After his last start, he finally admitted he’s been playing through a lat issue.

He said the issue first surfaced July 24 in Texas, when he failed to record a strikeout for the first time in his career. Seattle pushed his next start back one day. Then he resumed taking every turn in the rotation as though the problem had passed.

It didn’t solve the performance problem at all. The Mariners have lost each of Miller’s past eight starts, during which he has produced a 7.19 ERA. He called the injury minor and insisted he wasn’t making an excuse. Unfortunately, that’s become a theme in the Mariners’ clubhouse.

Playing Through Pain Is Costing the Mariners Crucial Games

That phrase ends the conversation exactly when the real conversation should begin. It’s beginning to look like the Mariners need to do a much better job at managing their roster. Competitors want to compete. It makes sense for Miller to want the ball. But the organization’s job is to decide whether a player being available means he’s actually helping. We’ve watched this same story all season.

Cal Raleigh tried to play through an oblique injury and endured an 0-for-38 stretch before landing on the IL. Rob Refsnyder played through problems in both knees while producing a .422 OPS. Luke Raley tried to grind through forearm and elbow pain, posted a .485 OPS over his final 60 plate appearances and eventually underwent season-ending surgery.

Then there’s Colt Emerson. His wrist problem was known as far back as February, but its severity became clear only after a 46-game stretch in which he posted a .426 OPS. Now his season is over, too.

These situations aren’t identical. But the sequence looks the same. A player hurts, minimizes the problem, struggles for an extended period and finally gets shut down after the damage is done. The Mariners aren’t hiding injuries. Their problem is that they keep trusting toughness, hope and player self-reporting longer than the results justify.

Seattle remains within reach of a postseason spot. Every decision they make right now is of importance. They don’t have victories to sacrifice while compromised players prove they can gut it out.

Players will almost always say they can go. Sometimes a serious organization has to say no. Too often this season, the Mariners have waited for the scoreboard, the standings or the surgery schedule to say it for them.