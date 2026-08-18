Mariners Probable Starters vs. Brewers for Aug. 18–20 Series

The Mariners packed their bags and left Houston with a much needed series win. But they have a difficult test waiting for them in Milwaukee. Still chasing a path into the AL playoff picture with 37 games remaining, the math isn’t exactly in their favor. Reaching 85 wins would require the Mariners to finish 26-11, and 85 might still leave them watching October from home.

The Brewers are 77-48, leading the NL Central and playing like a team with real plans to spoil the postseason for big market teams in the NL. They are 41-22 at American Family Field, where the Mariners will open their first meeting with Milwaukee this season Tuesday evening.

Seattle is walking into the home of one of baseball’s best teams with almost no option for a lousy series.

Mariners Probable Starters vs. Brewers

Tuesday, Aug. 18, 4:40 p.m. PT: RHP Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.39 ERA) vs. LHP Kyle Harrison (9-3, 2.99 ERA)

RHP Bryce Miller (4-6, 3.39 ERA) vs. LHP Kyle Harrison (9-3, 2.99 ERA) Wednesday, Aug. 19, 4:40 p.m. PT: RHP Logan Gilbert (9-7, 3.28 ERA) vs. RHP Dustin May (6-7, 4.13 ERA)

RHP Logan Gilbert (9-7, 3.28 ERA) vs. RHP Dustin May (6-7, 4.13 ERA) Thursday, Aug. 20, 11:10 a.m. PT: RHP George Kirby (8-9, 3.89 ERA) vs. LHP Robert Gasser (3-5, 4.54 ERA)

Miller, Gilbert and Kirby give Seattle about as strong a three-game sequence as it can currently offer. That should be enough to keep the Mariners competitive. The rest falls on an offense that really showed up in Houston, but rarely has in other series on the road.

This is usually the time of year where Julio Rodríguez really heats up. He already leads Seattle with 19 home runs. Randy Arozarena has gone deep three times over his past 10 games. Those are two hitters who need to set the temperature in Milwaukee.

Taking two of three would keep the season alive and send the Mariners home with consecutive series wins against legitimate contenders. Losing the series would erase much of the goodwill created in Houston. And getting swept while the Astros are hosting a soft opponent in the Angels could make the remaining schedule feel like an extended countdown to a disappointing season.

Milwaukee has won seven of its nine meetings with Seattle since 2020. That history is secondary to the urgency remaining this season.

They have spent most of 2026 asking everyone to believe a turnaround is coming. We are past the sales pitch. Milwaukee is where Seattle either starts that run or leaves us staring at a schedule that means a little less with each passing day.