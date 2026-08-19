Mariners Get Humiliating Lesson From Brewers in Franchise-Worst 22-0 Loss

If you signed up for Leo Rivas pitching in the bottom of the eighth, congratulations: you apparently selected the cruel and unusual punishment package.

There was a point when this really stopped being a baseball game. Milwaukee essentially opened the books, examined every Mariners flaw and stamped “not ready” across the entire operation. We’re really talking about a score of 22-0.

If we’re talking about what a contender is supposed to look like, we should be honest: the Mariners looked nothing like one.

Seattle arrived in Milwaukee riding consecutive wins and sitting within shouting distance of the AL West lead. This was a chance to build momentum against one of baseball’s best teams. The Mariners made a statement, all right. It just wasn’t the one they intended.

TYING THE MOST LOPSIDED SHUTOUT IN MAJOR LEAGUE HISTORY#ThisIsMyCrew x @UWCreditUnion pic.twitter.com/qFbYrcsfxi — Milwaukee Brewers (@Brewers) August 19, 2026

Mariners Reach Historic Rock Bottom in Franchise-Worst 22-0 Loss to Brewers

Milwaukee played their game. They were sharp and aggressive with quality contact. Seattle countered with three hits, three errors and the competitive urgency of a team waiting at the wrong airport.

Also, this is how Luis Lara’s first major-league home run became the final insult. Years from now, Lara gets to tell people he launched No. 1 against Leo Rivas, who was lobbing pitches because Seattle was already being decimated. Good for Lara. For the Mariners, it belongs in a time capsule.

Bryce Miller never found control of the night. He needed 92 pitches to record 14 outs, allowing seven hits and two walks while striking out three. Milwaukee made every inning uncomfortable, then blew the doors off in the fifth. Christian Yelich went deep. David Hamilton followed with a three-run shot later in the onslaught. Jake Bauers joined the party because apparently there were no occupancy limits.

Josh Simpson couldn't offer much relief as he also got tagged for 5 runs while only getting two outs. Nick Davila had a rough go as well. Rivas got the worst of it as the Brewers ran up the score and added nine runs while torching his 38 mph lobs.

Meanwhile, Kyle Harrison carved through Seattle for five scoreless innings and eight strikeouts. The Mariners’ offense offered no meaningful resistance.

Calling Milwaukee “pesky” lets Seattle off the hook. Pesky teams extend at-bats. Contenders turn mistakes into a cascade, and that is precisely what the Brewers did.

If you want to call this one bad night, burn the tape and move on, be our guest. But this felt less like an outlier and more like a snapshot of a disappointing, sometimes embarrassing Mariners season. Every team gets humiliated during a 162-game schedule. What Seattle cannot dismiss is what Milwaukee put on display.

The Mariners cannot keep selling us on potential while contenders demonstrate execution. Talent is nice. None of it means much when the scoreboard reads 22-0.