Cal Raleigh And Bobby Witt Jr. Aren’t The Only Must-See Part Of Mariners-Royals On Apple TV

Say what you will about Apple TV baseball games. Sometimes the broadcast makes the whole thing feel like a glossy national showcase, and sometimes it makes fans wonder why finding a regular-season baseball game now requires the patience of someone filing taxes. But every now and then, the platform gets a matchup that actually fits the treatment.

Friday night’s Mariners-Royals opener is one of those games.

The easy sell is obvious. Cal Raleigh and Bobby Witt Jr. give Apple TV two legitimate star attractions, and nobody has to fake the intrigue there. Witt is one of baseball’s most electric players. Raleigh, meanwhile, has become much more than a big-swinging catcher in Seattle. He is the face of the Mariners’ power, the heartbeat behind the plate, and one of the clearest reasons this team no longer has to apologize for being built around run prevention.

That alone would be enough to make the game worth watching. But it is not the whole reason this matchup has some real bite.

#FridayNightBaseball is back ⚾📺



Start the weekend off right and catch our game against the Royals live on Apple TV. #TridentsUp



🔗 https://t.co/MmiaHcwzoq pic.twitter.com/Oe9WvHSc2I — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) May 1, 2026

Mariners-Royals has star power, but Bryan Woo vs. Cole Ragans gives it real substance

This game is not just Raleigh vs. Witt with a streaming logo slapped on top. The pitching matchup might even be a better baseball reason to tune in.

Bryan Woo against Cole Ragans is a fascinating contrast because both arms come with something to prove, even if they arrive at the moment from different directions. Woo enters at 1-2 with a 3.86 ERA, 27 strikeouts and a 1.06 WHIP, which tells a pretty clean story. He hasn’t been flawless, but he has still mostly avoided the kind of traffic that turns innings into avalanches. Woo’s best value is not just missing bats. It’s the way he limits chaos.

Ragans is a different kind of problem. His 1-4 record and 5.00 ERA make this look more inviting than it actually is, but the Mariners should know better than to let the surface numbers do the scouting report for them. He still enters with 33 strikeouts, and his most recent win over the Angels was a reminder of how quickly the stuff can show back up. Ragans struck out 11 over six innings in that outing, allowing just one run, five hits and no walks.

And that is where the matchup gets uncomfortable. Seattle’s offense has struggled badly against lefties this season slashing .204/.291/.332. That is the kind of weakness that changes how a game feels before the first pitch. Ragans’ ERA says opportunity. His strikeout ability says trap. For the Mariners, Friday night is not simply about having Raleigh and Witt on the Apple TV graphic. It’s about whether Seattle can make a dangerous left-hander look as hittable as his early-season stat line suggests.

Raleigh is central to that, of course, but not only because of the bat. That’s the part national broadcasts sometimes miss with him. The switch-hitting power plays and the nickname travels. But Raleigh’s real value in this kind of matchup is bigger than one swing. He is managing Woo through Witt, Vinnie Pasquantino, and the middle of a Royals order that still has enough danger to punish mistakes. He is part of the reason the Mariners can control the terms of the game.

And if we are talking about star power, we probably should not pretend Julio Rodríguez is a side character here, either. Raleigh may be the perfect headline counterpunch to Witt because of the Apple TV framing, but Julio still gives Seattle the kind of jolt that changes how a national broadcast feels.

Seattle does not have to treat Friday night like it is borrowing someone else’s spotlight. Witt is absolutely worth the national attention, but Raleigh gives the Mariners their own star presence, Julio gives them another player built for a national stage, and Woo gives them a real pitching headline. The Mariners lineup gets a chance to show it can handle a left-handed starter with something nasty in his back pocket.

First pitch between the Mariners and Royals is scheduled for 6:45 p.m. PT on Friday, May 1, at T-Mobile Park, with the game airing nationally on Apple TV+. Local radio coverage is also available on Seattle Sports 710 AM for fans who would rather keep it old school.

That is a pretty good Apple TV game, honestly. Annoying login process and all.