Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez, And Josh Naylor Expose Troubling Mariners Problem In Athletics Series Loss

For a team that keeps begging us to believe the offense is close, this was a pretty brutal way to spend three games. The frustrating part here is that Seattle actually got the kind of punch it needed from the middle of the order. Cal Raleigh, Julio Rodríguez and Josh Naylor were not the ones letting innings die. They were the ones giving the lineup a pulse. The problem was the rest of the offense around them, and that is a much harder truth for this series to leave behind.

Seattle avoided the sweep with a 5-4 walk-off win on Wednesday, but the larger damage was already done. The Mariners lost two of three at home to the Athletics and fell to 11-15 on the season. In the finale, Raleigh, Julio and Naylor delivered consecutive hits in the ninth to finish the comeback. That trio also accounted for much of the little life Seattle had shown all series.

Mariners Stars Did Their Part In Athletics Series Loss That Exposed A Bigger Issue

This lineup cannot keep functioning like a three-man engine pulling a dead train. Raleigh hit .462 in the series with six hits, three home runs, three RBIs and four runs scored. Julio hit .500 with six hits and an RBI. Naylor hit .545 with six hits, three RBIs and, fittingly, the walk-off single that saved Seattle from a full embarrassment. Eighteen of the Mariners’ 32 hits in this series came from those three bats alone. The other 14 hits were left to the other eight players who appeared. That’s a three-man rescue operation.

The uglier number might be the one that keeps following this team around like a bad smell: runners in scoring position. Seattle went 1-for-12 on Monday, 0-for-4 on Tuesday and 2-for-10 on Wednesday. Over three games, that is 3-for-26. You definitely don’t need a spreadsheet to understand what that means. It means too many innings where a rally starts, the ballpark wakes up for half a second, and then somebody rolls over a pitch, waves through strike three or lofts something harmless into a glove.

The Mariners got more than enough from the top of the lineup to make this series feel different. That is what makes the result so telling. When your biggest bats are producing and the offense still feels this thin, the problem isn’t simply about waiting for your stars to wake up. It’s also about how little support exists around them and how quickly the lineup can still fall into dead air once the traffic reaches someone else.

This lineup just might have too many soft spots and too little resistance once opponents navigate past the heart of the order.

In some ways, it’s easy to say everyone can be better. But the reality is that Seattle still looks too fragile. Against a division rival, at home, in a series the Mariners needed, that is a roster-level warning sign.