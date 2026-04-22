Cal Raleigh’s Bat Is Showing Life and Mariners Desperately Need More

Cal Raleigh going deep in back-to-back games doesn’t suddenly erase the ugly start to the season. And it definitely doesn’t fix a stale offense. But the Mariners are sitting at 10-15 and stuck in that familiar early-season place where every night seems to unleash a fresh wave of disgruntled fans arguing about the lineup. Even a flicker from their most dangerous hitter may help calm the storm.

The really the story here is that the Mariners finally saw something from his bat that looked a little more like the player this offense is built around. That’s enough to get everyone’s attention.

The encouraging part is not just that he homered in consecutive games. It’s how different those two swings looked. One was an opposite-field shot off a fastball. The next night he turned on a first-pitch slider from the left side and lofted it out to left field. Different sides of the plate, different pitch types, different kinds of damage. Raleigh had looked mechanical and late far too often over the first few weeks, that kind of variety is a lot more interesting than just crushing a hanging mistake that disappeared into the seats.

Dumped into the bullpen. pic.twitter.com/6wGtrmyrTY — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 21, 2026

Cal Raleigh’s Bat Is Stirring as Mariners Try to Climb Out of Offensive Rut

Through 25 games, Raleigh was still sitting on a .177/.266/.333 line with a .599 OPS. His strikeout rate is 30.5 percent, and a lot of the damage he punished last year just hasn’t been showing up. On pitches in the zone, especially fastballs, he’s been far less authoritative than he was during that absurd 2025 season, when he hit 60 homers and finished second in the AL MVP race. That’s why these last couple of games have given us a reason to believe his timing might not be buried after all. And the Mariners need that belief badly.

Seattle’s on-base percentage sits at .318 through Tuesday, which is middle-of-the-pack enough to survive. The bigger problem is what happens after. The team batting average is down to .219 and .355 slugging. They’ve scored two runs or fewer in 10 of their first 25 games. That’s how you end up in fourth place in the division even with a roster that was supposed to feel deeper than this.

Raleigh showing life is a real development. But it comes with a catch. The Mariners still need a real rebound from him. They need the version of Cal Raleigh who changes the shape of the lineup, not the one who offers a nice talking point after another loss.

Back-to-back games with a Big Dumper dinger! pic.twitter.com/TVMfMbu1vC — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 22, 2026

Julio Rodríguez still isn’t driving the ball the way Seattle needs, Josh Naylor is still searching for his power stroke, and too many Mariners at-bats keep ending with the offense looking like it ran out of ideas. If Raleigh is starting to find something, that’s great. But the timing of it also underlines the pressure. The Mariners don’t have the luxury of waiting around forever for their biggest bats to wake up one at a time.

Raleigh has at least given the Mariners something tangible to point to now. The at-bats are beginning to look more dangerous and the back-to-back homers offered a glimpse of what this offense has been missing. But for a team this desperate for production, a glimpse is not enough. The Mariners need Raleigh’s resurgence to become a stabilizing force, not just a tease.