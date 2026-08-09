Carlos Vargas’ Return Could Solve the Seattle Mariners’ Middle-Innings Problem

The Mariners have relievers they trust when a lead reaches the late innings. Getting the baseball to those relievers has been the bigger problem. Carlos Vargas beginning a rehab assignment is a big move. Ryan Divish reported that Vargas joined High-A Everett on Aug. 8, and the right-hander responded by throwing a perfect inning in his first appearance.

Vargas recorded a 3.97 ERA and 1.35 WHIP across 70 appearances in 2025. It’s not exactly a dominant resume. But the more important number is the 77 innings he covered last season for the Mariners. And the M’s could really use those right about now.

The bullpen has been surviving off rotating arms from Tacoma and waivers in the middle innings. While Andrés Muñoz, Gabe Speier, Eduard Bazardo, José A. Ferrer has been taking the ball in the late-innings and high leverage spots. Newcomer Seranthony Domínguez is supposed to give manager Dan Wilson another legitimate option when games reach their highest-leverage moments. But his effectiveness is still in question.

Vargas’ Rehab Assignment Arrives at the Right Time for Seattle

The Mariners need someone they can trust to handle the sixth inning after a starter has to exit after 90+ pitches. Or a guy to get them out of a jam with runners on. Even a guy who can protect a 3-run lead.

Vargas handled those assignments last season. He recorded more than three outs in 17 appearances and completed two or more innings eight times. It’s a flexibility that has allowed Seattle to navigate games without automatically reaching for one of their premium arms.

His 3.97 ERA tells only a fraction of his value. He gave the Mariners volume. His pitching style is also perfect for the job. He leaned heavily on a sinker that averaged 97.6 mph last season and generated a 57.1 percent ground-ball rate. He’s comfortable throwing gas while pitching to contact, attacking the strike zone and getting quick outs.

Vargas can restore some order in the middle-innings. There’s easily more confidence with Vargas taking the ball in the 6th or 7th than a Michael Rucker or Josh Simpson. No offense to them, but the contrast is obvious.

The Mariners will still need to see his velocity hold during his rehab assignment. He’s also had command issues in the past, and seeing that return also matters. A lat strain has kept him out for the entire major league season, so he’ll need the necessary time to build back properly.

Once he’s ready, his role should be clear. Let him bridge the gap between the rotation and their late-game weapons. Allow him to absorb the workload that has been pushed onto less reliable arms or piled onto the bullpen’s most important pitchers.