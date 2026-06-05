Mariners Bullpen Is Giving Seattle a Contender Edge Built for October

The Seattle Mariners’ rotation will always be the first thing people want to talk about. But surprisingly, the bullpen deserves more than a polite mention at the end of the credits. Mariners PR posted that The Mariners’ relief group owns a 3.01 ERA, second-best in baseball and best in the American League. Their 3.44 FIP ranks fifth in MLB and first in the AL. They are fifth in baseball in BB/9, tied for second in HR/9 and, most importantly, lead the sport by allowing only 16.1 percent of inherited runners to score.

Plenty of relievers can look good when they enter with the bases empty and with a cushion in the box score. The real test is what happens when the starter runs out of gas.

Seattle’s bullpen has been closing the door in these moments.

We know the Mariners are not a club built to win every night 8-2. They are going to play tight games. They are going to have nights where the offense gives them just enough and rely on the bullpen to make it stand up. Despite some injuries and rocky moments, that group has generally answered the call.

Mariners Relievers Are Giving Seattle More Than A Closer-Only Formula

Andrés Muñoz is still the obvious answer at the back end. But Mariners fans have known for a while that this has to be more than the Muñoz show.

Matt Brash gives Seattle another high-leverage weapon with wipeout stuff. José A. Ferrer has given the Mariners a left-handed look they can trust in real spots. Eduard Bazardo has become the kind of bullpen piece every contender needs but nobody talks about enough. The only issue with Bazardo is that he has to overcome the dreaded George Springer moment from last years ALCS.

Still, this is the recipe for how a bullpen becomes dangerous. Instead of having one great closer. You have layers. Gabe Speier and Cooper Criswell have added to that depth, too.

The postseason usually punishes one-dimensional teams. A great rotation helps, obviously. But starters rarely get to play hero for more than six innings anymore. The objective for managers is to move fast and play the matchups.

Seattle’s bullpen is giving the Mariners a real counter to that problem.

The offense still has to do its job. And just because the Mariners bullpen is performing well right now, that doesn’t mean the Mariners don’t need to add to it. Especially with the lineup showing signs of life in the absence of Cal Raleigh and Brendan Donovan, the deadline conversation may start to shift.

Maybe this team does not need a full offensive rescue mission as much as it needs one more piece to protect the formula that is already working.