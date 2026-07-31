Mariners’ Handling of J.P. Crawford No Longer Looks Like Simple Rest

Rest days are easy to explain. This one is a little more confusing. J.P. Crawford was held out of the Seattle Mariners’ starting lineup again Thursday, with Colt Emerson at shortstop and Weston Wilson at third base. That makes two consecutive games Crawford has started on the bench immediately after playing four straight upon his return from left-wrist soreness.

We can call the first absence workload management. The second demands a better explanation. Let’s clean up the timeline first, because there has been some confusion about when Crawford actually played. He was a late addition to Tuesday’s lineup after Emerson was scratched, starting at shortstop and going 0-for-4 with two strikeouts. Crawford didn’t start Wednesday, there was a lefty on the mound. Although he entered defensively at shortstop without receiving a plate appearance. Thursday, with Roki Sakaki on the mound, he was back on the bench.

Why Seattle Keeps Starting Weston Wilson at Third Base

That’s two straight games without a start, but the larger question remains unchanged: If Crawford is healthy enough to occupy an active roster spot and enter games defensively, why are the Mariners choosing Wilson at third base instead?

Crawford was scratched July 20 after experiencing soreness in his left wrist. He missed four games before returning July 25, when he went 2-for-3 while batting eighth. Manager Dan Wilson said keeping Crawford near the bottom of the order made sense while he worked through the wrist issue.

Totally fair. Crawford had just returned, Cole Young was producing from the leadoff spot and there was no reason to immediately ask the veteran to carry the offense.

Crawford has gone 0-for-11 since that return game. And he's slashing .212/.330/.345 with 10 home runs and 30 RBI on the season. There was some noise about the Tuesday game originally being a scheduled rest day for him before Colt Emerson was scratched. Now he isn’t starting at all.

J.P. Crawford (wrist) is out of the lineup again. No roster move imminent, but Mariners haven’t ruled out a potential IL stint. — Adam Jude (@A_Jude) July 30, 2026

So, either the wrist remains a bigger limitation than Seattle has acknowledged, or the Mariners currently prefer a replacement-level option at third base. Neither possibility is especially comforting.

The issue becomes more glaring because Seattle created this defensive arrangement with a clear plan. Crawford moved from shortstop to third base in June so Emerson could remain at the premium position. It was the correct decision.

The supposed tradeoff was Crawford moving to third, not Crawford moving to the bench while Wilson plays third.

Wilson deserves some fairness here. He doubled and scored Wednesday, and he hasn’t been charged with an error across 61 innings at third base for Seattle. But the absence of errors does not automatically equal good defense. He had several poor reactions on Wednesday night that cost 90 feet and additional runs on more than one occasion.

That’s where the eye test has raised legitimate concerns. Wilson has not consistently looked comfortable at the position, and his bat doesn’t provide enough production to erase defensive shortcomings. Entering Thursday, he was hitting .218/.291/.372 with a .663 OPS.

That is precisely why Crawford’s continued absence matters. That’s not saying Crawford would change the lineup if he was in it. He has some things to improve on as well. But if he can’t offer more than Wilson right now, his wrist probably isn’t right. If he’s healthy enough to play, Seattle’s preference for Wilson requires a real explanation.

Brendan Donovan’s eventual return could make the entire discussion temporary. He’s working through a rehab assignment after missing more than two months with a groin injury, and the Mariners have targeted late July or early August for his activation. His versatility would give Seattle another legitimate option at third and could push Wilson out of the immediate roster picture.

But Donovan cannot answer the Crawford question for the Mariners. Dan Wilson should be asked directly whether Crawford is physically capable of starting at third base, whether the wrist responded poorly after Tuesday’s game and whether Crawford’s move away from shortstop remains part of the club’s long-term infield plan.

It’s not like they need to disclose every medical detail. But they do need to provide a coherent baseball explanation.