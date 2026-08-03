Giants Reclaim Buddy Kennedy From Mariners Just 34 Days After Cash Trade

The San Francisco Giants turned Buddy Kennedy into cash and, 34 days later, got him back. That is tidy business. But it’s not like they won a prize. The Mariners’ side of the transaction is less impressive. They paid the Giants for Kennedy on June 29, gave him 11 plate appearances and lost him on waivers Sunday. Seattle essentially rented a utility infielder for five games.

It’s not a huge loss. Kennedy wasn’t a major prospect or someone the Mariners needed to protect. But the full-circle nature of the move is kind of funny.

Mariners Lose Buddy Kennedy on Waivers After Just 11 Plate Appearances

Seattle’s original thinking made sense on paper. Kennedy had slashed.321/.424/.543 with eight home runs over 48 games for Triple-A Sacramento. The Mariners wanted him for a lineup that needed right-handed balance; he had crushed left-handed pitching, hitting 380 with a 1.096 OPS over 85 plate appearances.

He could move around the infield, provide a right-handed bat off the bench and cover the roster spot vacated when Rob Refsnyder landed on the IL with knee inflammation. The Mariners were just looking for a useful matchup piece who might carry his impressive minor-league production into a limited major-league role. That never happened.

Kennedy appeared in five games for Seattle and went 1-for-10. That is hardly enough playing time to reach a sweeping conclusion about any hitter, but fringe roster guys rarely receive a long runway to establish themselves. Kennedy had a small window, and he didn’t force the Mariners to keep it open.

When Refsnyder returned from the IL on July 28, Kennedy was DFA’d. Refsnyder has definitely endured a rough season, but the Mariners signed him to a one-year, $6.25 million contract specifically because of his track record against left-handed pitching. Once he was healthy, they were always going to give the veteran another chance before protecting a journeyman infielder with one hit in a Mariners uniform.

The Giants then completed the circle by claiming Kennedy back. Because Kennedy has exhausted his minor-league options, San Francisco will face the same roster squeeze that has followed him throughout his career. He has now bounced among the Diamondbacks, Tigers, Phillies, Blue Jays, Dodgers, Giants and Mariners. His minor-league numbers keep creating opportunities, while his major-league results keep making those opportunities brief.

Kennedy’s departure is more amusing than damaging. The Mariners took a cheap swing on a productive Triple-A hitter and missed. Happens all the time.