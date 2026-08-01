Mariners Replace Injured Luke Raley With Stuart Fairchild in Roster Shakeup

The Seattle Mariners finally gave Luke Raley’s aching left arm a break. They placed him on the 10-day IL with a left forearm strain Saturday, retroactive to July 31. The club selected Stuart Fairchild from Triple-A Tacoma in the corresponding move.

Raley has dealt with discomfort around his left forearm and elbow for more than a month. He missed three consecutive starts at the end of June, but the Mariners believed he could avoid the IL. He attempted to play through it, but the problem never fully disappeared.

Raley needs more than the occasional day off. According to Mariners insider Shannon Drayer, Raley is going on the IL with an elbow issue that has bothered him “for some time now.”

“Not clear yet if this is a short term break or if more will need to be done,” Drayer reported.

That last part is this big one. The Mariners aren’t sure whether 10 days of rest will solve this or whether Raley is facing a longer absence. More information is expected within the next few days.

Luke Raley’s IL Stint Feels Overdue for the Mariners

We can admire Raley’s willingness to play through discomfort, but this feels long overdue. His aggressive style only adds to the concern. He swings like he has a personal grudge against the baseball and plays the outfield with very little regard for self-preservation. That energy makes him easy to appreciate. It also makes a lingering arm issue difficult to hide.

Raley heads to the IL batting .225 with 15 home runs, 39 RBI and a .723 OPS. The overall production has been uneven, but his left-handed power has always been valuable to the Mariners. Seattle cannot casually replace 15 home runs by pulling Fairchild out of Tacoma.

Fairchild brings a different set of tools. The 30-year-old Seattle native is a right-handed hitter capable of handling all three outfield positions. He has a career .221 average with 18 home runs and 27 stolen bases across parts of six major league seasons. He appeared in 13 games for Cleveland earlier this year, going 3-for-19 before the Guardians designated him for assignment.

Fairchild signed a minor league deal with Seattle on July 5 and joined Tacoma five days later. He quickly made an impression by homering twice in his first game with the Rainiers.

There is also a natural homecoming angle. Fairchild was born in Seattle, attended Seattle Prep and grew up rooting for the Mariners. He even made three appearances for his hometown club in 2022 before being traded to the San Francisco Giants.

This is another opportunity, but we should keep expectations grounded. Fairchild is a useful defensive outfielder with speed and some ability against left-handed pitching. He is a fourth outfielder. Seattle will need to find Raley’s missing power somewhere else.