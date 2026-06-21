Jarred Kelenic’s New Run with Rangers Gives Mariners Fans Deja Vu

Jarred Kelenic may officially be in the journeyman stage of his career. He started in the Mets organization. He’s already been through Seattle, Atlanta and Chicago. He ripped his way through Triple-A with the White Sox, got another big-league chance, and then was quickly DFA’d.

Now the Texas Rangers are the next team to pluck him off of waivers. And of course it’s them. The Rangers have been like a “Mariners-Midwest” over the last season. Snagging Rowdy Tellez, Dylan Moore, Sam Haggerty, even hiring Bret Boone. Now, they’re taking a shot with Kelenic.

As Kelenic usually does, he immediately forced his call-up by tearing the cover off the ball at Triple-A Round Rock. In 13 games with the Express, he slashed .340/.431/.620 with three home runs, three doubles, a triple and 11 RBI.

Kelenic connects 🔌



Jarred hits his first homer as a member of the Express and we're tied at 1!#RockEm | #RRExpress pic.twitter.com/QScOKUWbJW — Round Rock Express (@RRExpress) June 11, 2026

Jarred Kelenic’s Rangers Call-Up Comes With the Same Old Question

We’ve all seen this movie before. Kelenic crushing Triple-A pitching has never been the question. The hard part has always been what happens when he has to face big-league pitching.

Kelenic’s call-up isn’t only due to his hot hitting. The Rangers have been dealing with numerous injuries. Michael Helman’s finger fracture was what created the need. So Kelenic gets another chance. And the Mariners get another reminder that old prospects never really leave the conversation.

He’s already appeared in two games for Texas, including a start in left field where he went 1-for-3 with two strikeouts. The more notable part was where the Rangers put him in the lineup. Hitting sixth suggests Texas isn’t treating him as a simple fill-in. They’re giving him a real look.

Kelenic becoming a Ranger is nothing close to a nightmare. He’s a talented but volatile player who lives in the “massive if” lane.

Mariners fans watched the full Kelenic experience up close. Which makes it pretty on-brand for his whereabouts to come back into Seattle’s orbit.

The Mariners have already seen Kelenic twice this season with the White Sox. If he sticks on the Rangers’ roster, they could see him again in Texas during a four-game set in late July. And if he somehow turns this into a longer stay, the Mariners could get several more looks at him before the season is over.

Kelenic is fighting for his roster spot. The Rangers are trying to get production out of every corner of their roster. At the same time, the Mariners are trying to keep control of a division that doesn’t have much room for error right now. Put it together, and this becomes exactly the kind of weird development that feels small until it suddenly shows up in a close division game.