Mariners’ Former Top Prospect Is Now the Rangers’ Latest Low-Risk Reclamation Project

Welp, Jarred Kelenic is back in the AL West. The Texas Rangers have decided to take another flier on a former Mariner, adding him to a familiar list of depth experiments that has included Sam Haggerty, Dylan Moore and Rowdy Tellez in recent seasons.

Kelenic has signed to a minor league deal that is sending him to Triple-A Round Rock, giving the former Mariners top prospect another chance to turn the old tools into something more dependable. For Texas, it makes sense. There is no real risk here.

In 19 games at the major league level with the Chicago White Sox this season, Kelenic slashed .226/.305/.321 with one home run and four RBI over 59 plate appearances. He was then DFA’d to make room for Rikuu Nishida, which pretty much tells the story. Kelenic’s DFA was driven by the same issue that has kept him bouncing around rosters. Too many strikeouts and not enough competitive at-bats.

Kelenic’s Fall Shows Why Prospect Patience Has An Expiration Date

There was a time when Kelenic was more than a flier option. He was supposed to be one of the faces of the Mariners rebuild. And he was supposed to help validate the Robinson Canó and Edwin Díaz trade.

Instead, the Mariners got the whole Jarred Kelenic experience. Loud tools with cold stretches. The occasional blast that made everyone talk themselves back in. Then the swing-and-miss talked themselves right back out.

Kelenic has now gone from Seattle to Atlanta to Chicago to Texas. The White Sox gave him a major league look this season after he showed something in Triple-A, but the same problems followed him.

This is no longer just Seattle’s evaluation. The league has repeatedly told us what Kelenic is right now: a talented player worth trying to fix, but not someone teams are building around. Basically a Quad-A talent.

The Rangers are not wrong for taking the risk. If he heats up in Triple-A and Texas needs outfield depth, maybe they catch a useful stretch. If not, they move on without much damage. It’s still very interesting to see how Kelenic went from a future cornerstone to a depth lottery ticket. But prospect rankings aren’t guarantees. Tools don’t always turn into production. Being young and talented buys time, but it doesn’t buy forever. At some point, teams have to stop dreaming on what a player might become and make decisions based on what he actually is.

The Mariners reached that point with Kelenic in 2023. Maybe Texas finds something. Kelenic is still only 26, still athletic, and still capable of running into a baseball.

This is far from a nightmare scenario. Kelenic isn’t returning to the division as a star. This is a rival taking a no-cost shot on a player Seattle once needed to become much more than that.