Kade Anderson’s Resilient Response Gives Mariners Another Reason to Trust the Hype

Kade Anderson finally looked human for a few minutes, which was probably something everyone needed to see. He had spent the early part of his professional career dominating Double-A ball. A high strikeout rate, a low rate, and an ERA that didn’t look real. Everything about it invited behavior from a fanbase that has been trained to keep their eyes on every exciting prospect.

After a start where he allowed six hits and five earned runs dragged his ridiculous 0.60 ERA up to 1.85. Anderson is still excellent, obviously, but no longer untouchable. Being pristine was never going to last anyway. The question had been brewing for a while: what happens when someone finally punches back?

Anderson answered that question about as cleanly as you’d hope. Coming off the worst start of his pro career, the Mariners’ No. 2 prospect came back for Double-A Arkansas and threw 4 2/3 scoreless innings against Springfield. Struck out seven, allowed three singles, walked two and threw 75 pitches, 51 of them for strikes, in a 14-0 win. The start didn’t really fix an imaginary concern. We’ve seen enough to know how talented he is. It answers any questions about how composed he’d be coming off a start that wasn’t so spotless.

Hot starts are great. So is a microscopic ERA. We love strikeout binges on social. Baseball is supposed to be fun like that. But the separator is what’s most important.

Final line for Kade Anderson vs Springfield:



4.2IP, 3H, 0R, 2BB, 7K, 13 whiffs, 75 pitches, 51 strikes. Lowers ERA to 1.63. pic.twitter.com/7CjnJwob7n — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 23, 2026

Kade Anderson’s First Real Test Made His Mariners Breakout More Convincing

Springfield opened the game with two singles. Anderson also issued a rare walk in the first inning, which turned the frame into a 25-pitch grind. At the beginning, it had the look of another night where a young pitcher’s previous outing starts to follow him around. But he settled down with a strikeout that allowed him to escape that inning.

After the final out of the first inning, Anderson retired 10 straight batters. He struck out the side in the second. Over his final 3 2/3 innings, he allowed just two baserunners.

There is also a fun measuring-stick element here, because Anderson was matched up against Liam Doyle, the Cardinals’ No. 1 prospect and MLB Pipeline’s No. 23 overall prospect. Doyle, like Anderson, was a top-five pick in the 2025 draft. Doyle struck out seven over four innings, but he also walked six and allowed four runs.

We don’t need to turn that matchup into draft discourse brain rot. But we can at least enjoy the start without making it a thing.

Now, through eight starts, Anderson owns a 1.63 ERA, a 0.80 WHIP and a 58-to-7 strikeout-to-walk ratio over 38 2/3 innings. His ERA is the best among qualified pitchers in the Texas League and ranks ninth-lowest in the minors.