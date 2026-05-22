Victor Robles’ Return Forces Mariners Into an Easy Bench Decision

The Mariners finally got Victor Robles back. The corresponding move was just as telling as they optioned Connor Joe back to Triple-A Tacoma. Joe was only up because the Mariners needed coverage while Robles was out. Once Robles was ready, the choice became obvious.

Joe’s brief stay with the Mariners didn’t exactly scream permanence. He entered this move slashing .182/.308/.333, along with one home run and three RBI. So, the Mariners didn’t have to talk themselves into keeping Joe around. Despite a couple of clutch moments, his production made the move feel pretty clean.

Robles only played five games before a pec strain interrupted his season, so the Mariners are actually still waiting to see what his 2026 role really looks like.

Victor Robles Adds a More Explosive Element to the Mariners’ Bench

We know what the better version of Robles looks like. The problem is the Mariners haven’t seen it for an extended stretch since he arrived in Seattle in 2024. He slashed .328/.393/.467 in 77 games, stole 30 bases, and turned himself into one of the more useful reclamation stories on the roster.

But we probably shouldn’t expect that version of Robles to show up all at once. He’s likely to land on the short side of a platoon with Luke Raley in right field. He won’t have the opportunity to be a full-time spark plug immediately. However, they’ll still need him to fit the role in front of him.

There are harder decisions still coming. The Mariners are still waiting on Rob Refsnyder to look like the version of himself they thought they were signing this offseason. Seattle’s bench is far from resolved just because Robles is back. It’s even stranger that he’s being considered a bench player in the first place. But a -0.2 WAR season and only 32 games played in 2025 can do that to you, especially when the team you play for has yet to see you over a full season.

As for Joe, the line didn’t exactly scream for more runway, but that doesn’t mean his stay was pointless. Mariners fans can still appreciate that he filled in, answered the call and gave Seattle coverage the roster needed. Now he’s headed back to Tacoma as the kind of depth piece this team may need again if another injury surfaces. You hope the Mariners don’t have to call on him again this season, but nobody should be mad if they do.