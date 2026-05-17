Mariners’ Kade Anderson Finally Faces Trouble After Making Double-A Look Too Easy

Kade Anderson was not going to make Double-A look silly forever, even if he spent the first month doing a pretty convincing impression of it. The Mariners’ left-handed prospect finally ran into trouble on May 15 against Northwest Arkansas, allowing five earned runs over four innings with six hits, one home run, four strikeouts and zero walks. The ERA jump from 0.60 to 1.85 is jarring at first glance, but it mostly tells us how clean the story had been before hitters finally punched back.

One rough start, and the guy still has a 1.85 ERA, 0.76 WHIP, 51 strikeouts and only five walks across 34 innings.

So, this is not where we throw up the red lights and wonder whether the Mariners’ latest pitching prospect has suddenly become a problem. It is, however, the first time Anderson’s season gave us something other than dominance to talk about.

Before this, the whole thing was almost too clean. Anderson had been carving through Double-A like somebody forgot to tell him this level is supposed to be difficult:

April 10 vs. Wichita: 5.0 no-hit innings, 0 runs, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts

5.0 no-hit innings, 0 runs, 2 walks, 11 strikeouts April 24 vs. Corpus Christi: 4.2 scoreless innings, 1 hit, 1 hit batter, 8 strikeouts

4.2 scoreless innings, 1 hit, 1 hit batter, 8 strikeouts May 1 at Wichita: 5.2 scoreless innings, 4 hits, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts

5.2 scoreless innings, 4 hits, 0 walks, 8 strikeouts May 8 vs. Tulsa: 5.2 innings, 2 hits, 1 run, 1 walk, 9 strikeouts

That’s beyond the usual early-season prospect encouragement. And maybe that’s why the May 15 line feels more interesting than alarming. Anderson had spent more than a month making Double-A hitters look like they had wandered into the wrong building. Eventually, someone was going to square him up. And that finally happened.

Kade Anderson’s Rough Start Gives The Mariners Something More Useful Than Another Gem

The outing had more texture than the ERA jump suggests. Anderson threw 72 pitches, 45 for strikes, and got seven whiffs, so this was not some complete loss of command or stuff. The trouble came in one inning, with all five runs scoring in the fourth. The defense did not do him many favors, but Northwest Arkansas also earned plenty of the damage. This was not a meltdown as much as it was one messy inning that finally broke through.

The Mariners already knew Anderson could overwhelm hitters when everything was working. That part has been obvious. Sometimes the more revealing starts are the ones where a pitcher gives up traffic, takes damage, and has to show what holds together when the outing stops being comfortable. Anderson didn’t have that kind of game until May 15. Now the Mariners finally have one.

The Mariners should not be bothered by Anderson looking mortal. They should be curious about what comes next. That has always been the more important part of prospect development anyway. The first punch back is not the story. The response is.

Anderson’s early numbers remain ridiculous enough that one bad afternoon barely dents the larger picture. Through seven starts, he has allowed only 21 hits in 34 innings. He has more than ten strikeouts for every walk. Opponents are hitting just .178 against him. His WHIP is still sitting under 0.80.

This is also where the organization has to be disciplined. There’s a difference between excitement and acceleration. Anderson needs to be challenged properly, and May 15 may have finally provided the first real challenge of his Double-A season.

The Mariners have built a reputation for developing arms, and part of that development is letting pitchers experience the uncomfortable parts before the stakes get bigger. Anderson just got his first uncomfortable line of the year. Now Seattle gets to see how quickly he turns it into information.