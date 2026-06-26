Mariners Are Creating a Trade Deadline Mess by Letting the AL West Stay Alive

The Mariners opened the season as the favorites to win the AL West. But why does it feel like they’re treating it like a dare? They’re somehow still in first place after dropping their last series against the Pittsburgh Pirates, putting their record back to .500 at 41-41. The M’s have somehow turned what should have been a chance to take control of the division into one of the weirdest races in baseball.

They aren’t getting buried by a powerhouse. Nor are they chasing a runaway monster. In fact, they should be the monster. And instead of stepping on the gas, Seattle has spent the last couple of weeks leaving the door open, holding it there, and inviting the rest of the AL West to walk through it.

Here’s where the division sits:

Mariners: 41-41, .500, 1st place, 4-6 in their last 10

41-41, .500, 1st place, 4-6 in their last 10 Astros: 39-43, .476, 2.0 games back, 6-4 in their last 10

39-43, .476, 2.0 games back, 6-4 in their last 10 The Athletics: 38-42, .475, 2.0 games back, 3-7 in their last 10

38-42, .475, 2.0 games back, 3-7 in their last 10 Rangers: 38-42, .475, 2.0 games back, 4-6 in their last 10

38-42, .475, 2.0 games back, 4-6 in their last 10 Angels: 34-48, .415, 7.0 games back, 5-5 in their last 10

This should quickly be a warning label. The Astros are two games back despite being four games under .500. Letting a group of teams hang around this long is exactly how they start believing. And believing is a dangerous place to be with the trade deadline around the corner.

The Mariners Are Making the Trade Deadline Harder Than It Needs to Be

This is where the problem gets bigger than one ugly offensive stretch.

If Seattle had actually built a cushion, the deadline conversation would be cleaner. The Mariners could look at the roster and add with purpose. They could act like a first-place team that knows exactly what it needs.

Instead, they are helping create a division where the Astros, the Athletics, and Rangers can all talk themselves into buying.

It was easier when Houston looked like a possible seller. It was an easier conversation when there was a fantasy about the Astros maybe moving Yordan Alvarez out of the division. Even if it was always a long shot. But the Mariners haven’t buried Houston. They haven’t buried anybody.

Now the Astros, the Athletics, and the Rangers are two games back. And it could absolutely change the deadline market.

Seattle’s Offense Is Turning First Place Into a Red Flag

The Mariners haven’t scored more than three runs in their last 11 games. And they are 4-7 in that stretch. You can call it a rough stretch all you’d like, but that’s beyond a cold spell. It’s an offensive identity crisis.

Their batting average has hovered around .231. The strikeouts remain a problem. And they’re going through yet another power outage at the worst possible time. During this same 11-game June slide, Seattle hit only seven home runs. And as we know, this is a team that survives off the long ball.

And sure, there are explanations. Cal Raleigh has dealt with injury and timing issues. Randy Arozarena has been in and out. Julio Rodríguez has had his own physical concerns and frustrating stretches. The lineup has not been whole, and it has not been consistent. All of that is fine. But at some point, the scoreboard doesn’t care. And weren’t the Mariners built to be more balanced than this anyway?

Adding Brendan Donovan was supposed to help clean up the contact issues, but he’s only played 1/3 of the games. Instead, we are still watching too many empty at-bats, too much chase, and too many innings that end before they ever really begin.

So, let’s talk truth: The Mariners are not acting like a team trying to end the division race. They are acting like a team comfortable letting it get weird. A team that’s used to chasing and not really sure what to do when they’re the ones being chased.

That is a dangerous game, especially in this division. The Astros have lived off second chances for years. They embarrassed the Mariners in 2024 when they erased a 10-game deficit in just 24 games. The Rangers have enough recent winning credibility to talk themselves into being aggressive. And the Athletics are close enough to be annoying. Even if the Angels are further back, they are not buried enough to make the standings feel completely clean.

Seattle should have made this simple. Instead, the Mariners are creating the exact kind of mess they had the talent to avoid. They still have time to fix this. They are still in first. But they are making this harder than it needed to be.