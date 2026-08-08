Mariners Baseball: Four Hits, an Inflatable Alligator and One Unhinged Alumni Home Run Derby

Mariners fans spent nine innings on Aug. 7 watching an offense desperately search for a run. After another uninspiring loss, those who stuck around got to witness Ryan Rowland-Smith dressed as Steve Irwin wrestle an inflatable alligator. Honestly, it was incredible. And it was only one piece of a beautiful and bizarre opening night to the Mariners’ 50 Seasons Celebration Weekend.

The Mariners’ 2–1 loss to the Rays was the kind of game this team has made familiar all season long. Drew Rasmussen absolutely shoved. He threw seven scoreless innings, allowed two hits and retired the final 16 batters he faced. The M’s finished with four hits. Julio Rodríguez interrupted the misery with a two-out solo home run in the ninth, but Josh Naylor struck out looking merely moments later.

Game over. Another L. Seattle fell to 56–61 after dropping seven of 10. There was a chorus of boos that broke out throughout the night as the Mariners struggled to get anything going. But when it was all said and done, they made sure the evening got weird.

At the buzzer 🚨 pic.twitter.com/5eEbC4tdcc — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 8, 2026

Ichiro Suzuki and Ryan Rowland-Smith Steal the Postgame Show

The lights shifted, Rodríguez traded center field for the DJ booth and “DJ Pleno” made his public debut. Ken Griffey Jr. became a home run derby commissioner. Jay Buhner and Nelson Cruz coached. James Paxton made a surprise appearance to throw BP, something he clearly has never done. Mike Cameron entered the box to take some hacks. Ichiro Suzuki showed up and casually authored another piece of baseball mythology. This dude is 52 years old by the way.

And, yes, an Australian-born former pitcher known as “Hyphen” battled an inflatable reptile.

Normal teams let their fans go home angry. The Mariners asked everyone to stick around and process their emotions beneath a Julio Rodríguez DJ set.

DJ Pleno on the ones and twos 🕺 pic.twitter.com/J7pfKKXpgF — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 8, 2026

The inaugural Seattle Mariners Alumni Home Run Derby wasn’t some extra entertainment tacked onto the club’s 50 Seasons Celebration Weekend. Well, actually, it kind of was. But it became this wholesome, condensed history of Mariners fandom. It was disappointment, nostalgia, absolutely lovable weirdos, improbable heroes and one swing that came painfully close to changing everything. Of course it was Ichiro finishing one point short of advancing.

His final swing carried toward right field, climbed high enough to make the crowd believe and struck the top of the wall. Another few inches might have pushed him into the championship round. Instead, the ball stayed in the park and Ichiro finished behind Stefen Romero and Austin Nola. Even a plate of Mariners nostalgia comes with a side of precisely measured heartbreak.

Ken Griffey Jr. admiring Ichiro bombs 🤩 pic.twitter.com/UlWyq5jDWE — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) August 8, 2026

Still, watching Ichiro nuke baseballs to the major league bleachers at 52 was worth the price of admission by itself. This guy has nothing left to prove. Yet he’s still capable of turning batting practice into an event. His follow-through still carries him out of the box toward first base, just as it did when Seattle first saw him in 2001. The building rose with every swing because we understand what Ichiro means here. We weren’t watching an old player attempt to relive something. We were watching Ichiro remind us that some things never completely leave. He’s still as meticulous as anyone. And once again, in his own way, Ichiro reminded us how lucky we are that he loves this franchise as much as we do.

The event could have bent entirely around him. It didn’t, which made the whole thing feel even more Mariners. Romero, one of the deepest cuts in the franchise archive, outscored Nola 12–11 in the championship round. He secured the trophy before needing his bonus time.

So we got a Mariners Alumni Home Run Derby that ended with Stefen Romero winning a trophy over Austin Nola. Ten out of 10. No notes. Bring on the random octopi.

That is the part other franchises never quite understand. Mariners history doesn’t belong exclusively to the superstars. It also belongs to the cult heroes, the Bucky Jacobsons, the brief call-ups and the names that send you checking Baseball Reference.

Jacobsen, Rowland-Smith, and Romero all belong here. The inflatable alligator can stay here, too.

On Aug. 7, the franchise celebrated all of it without pretending to be cooler or more accomplished than it is. The Mariners tastefully leaned into their own strange history, and the result felt more honest than any polished, manufactured anniversary montage ever could.

However, the morning after eventually arrives. The music stops. Some of those guys' backs probably ache. The inflatable alligator loses air. And we have to look at the 2026 standings.

The Mariners are still 56–61. They still trail the final AL wild-card position. The current lineup is still underperforming. The alumni derby was more entertaining than the nine innings preceding it, and unfortunately, the alumni can’t pinch hit with runners in scoring position.

This is still a struggling baseball team. The derby didn’t erase the loss. It explained why the loss still bothered us.

Fans remained inside T-Mobile Park because affection for a franchise doesn’t disappear when the lineup is this cold. It just gets more complicated. Mariners fandom has always required us to simultaneously hold frustration and devotion. We can demand better performances from the current team while losing our minds over Ichiro not winning the derby. We can hate the lineup getting carved by Rasmussen and love every ridiculous second involving Rowland-Smith hitting a couple dingers and wrestling an alligator.

Both reactions are legitimate. And together, they are the entire experience. Classic Mariners. All of it.