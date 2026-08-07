Mariners Probable Starters vs. Rays for Aug. 7–9 Series

The Mariners are coming off a series where the Detroit Tigers punched them in the mouth. Twice, actually. They dropped two of three to at T-Mobile Park, losing the opener 8-0 and the finale 11-0. Their lone victory came Wednesday, when home runs from Julio Rodríguez and Colt Emerson led them to a 4-2 win. That game also featured five hit batters and a benches-clearing confrontation.

That spark disappeared quickly. By Thursday afternoon, we were watching Victor Robles on the mound throwing nearly a foot behind the rubber to finish an 11-run beatdown. The Mariners were outscored 21-4 in the series and have now been shut out 11 times this season. There’s no elegant way to say that this team is in trouble.

Now the AL East-leading Rays have touched down in Seattle at 68-46. Tampa Bay has won 12 of its past 16 games and arrives fresh off a sweep in Colorado. Junior Caminero homered in all three games at Coors Field and is up to 33 for the season. The Rays are rolling. The M’s are wobbling. There’s a ton of legends in the building. And there’s no more room for error.

Pitching Matchups and Start Times for Mariners-Rays Weekend Series

Friday, Aug. 7, 6:45 p.m. PT: Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (8–6, 3.46 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (10–5, 2.91 ERA)

Mariners RHP Logan Gilbert (8–6, 3.46 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Drew Rasmussen (10–5, 2.91 ERA) Saturday, Aug. 8, 6:50 p.m. PT: Mariners RHP George Kirby (8–9, 3.76 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Griffin Jax (6–9, 3.63 ERA)

Mariners RHP George Kirby (8–9, 3.76 ERA) vs. Rays RHP Griffin Jax (6–9, 3.63 ERA) Sunday, Aug. 9, 1:10 p.m. PT: Mariners RHP Emerson Hancock (6–6, 3.33 ERA) vs. Rays LHP Ian Seymour (8–3, 4.27 ERA)

Friday’s opener sets the tone. Rasmussen has a 2.91 ERA, has won three consecutive starts and owns a 1.40 career ERA against Seattle. He is good enough to make another quiet night feel inevitable. Whether the Mariners pitchers are one or not. The offense has been lifeless for long enough. The Mariners make Rasmussen work, create traffic and stop waiting for a big homer to get them out of a jam.

Moral victories are useless at this point of the season. Seattle enters the weekend at 56–60, under .500 and just got punished by a team that just traded their two best starters this season. The calendar still offers time, but patience is no longer a strategy.

The Rays are bringing the better record and the hotter team. If the Mariners want to remain part of the postseason conversation, beating clubs like this is the job. After what the Tigers just did to them, a strong weekend would be encouraging. Another flat series could put the nail in the coffin here.