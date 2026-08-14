Mariners Call Up Brock Rodden To Add Switch-Hitting Pop And Versatility

It’s pretty simple. The Mariners need more hitters who can create problems. Brock Rodden spent the past four months doing that in Triple-A, and now he gets his chance to bring that production to the majors.

The Mariners called up the 26-year-old infielder on Aug. 14, adding him to the 26-man roster for his major league debut. His promotion coincides with Colt Emerson being optioned to Triple-A Tacoma following a rough first stint in the majors.

Emerson being sent down makes perfect sense. His development remains far more important than the organization continuing to force him through an extended slump. Tacoma gives him room to regain his timing and confidence. And Rodden has more than earned his opportunity.

Brock Rodden’s Bat Forced The Issue

Rodden slashed .262/.342/.499 across 92 games for Triple-A Tacoma. He launched 19 home runs with 65 RBI, 22 doubles and three triples. He’s also stolen eight bases. There’s a lot of pop coming from his 5-foot-7, 170 pound frame. He creates loft, and attacks pitches he can drive.

He also comes with extremely familiar concerns. Strikeouts. He has 93 of them, and major league pitchers won’t hesitate to attack this guy. Still, a slugging percentage just under .500 demands attention from an organization looking for more power.

Rodden Gives The Mariners Real Lineup Flexibility

With J.P. Crawford recovering from a left wrist sprain, Leo Rivas is expected to receive most of the reps at shortstop. That leaves Rodden in a utility role which works well for him. He can move around the diamond similarly to Brendan Donovan.

Second base is his natural position, but he has experience at shortstop, third base and all three outfield spots. The switch-hitting element is also a plus.

Wilson can start Rodden against righties or lefties, and move him around defensively later in games. It’ll give him the flexibility to play matchups as well.

The “super-utility” label sometimes sounds like a polite way to describe a player without a permanent home. The same can probably be said for Rodden. But it still represents a path to regular at-bats.

Rodden is certified sparkplug. He plays with urgency, attacks the basepaths and has no problem going full throttle. That style can be empty theater if it doesn’t come with production. But his Triple-A numbers give the whole thing substance.

Rodden was a fifth-round pick out of Wichita State in the 2023 MLB Draft. Three years later, the M’s are giving him a real look. His call-up may feel like a bit of a wild card. But it certainly fits his profile.