Colt Emerson Is the Mariners’ Future, but Not Their Answer Right Now

The Mariners love hanging out in the middle ground. They want to contend without becoming reckless. Build for tomorrow without sacrificing today. And give their best young players room to grow while selling everyone that they’re chasing a World Series.

It all sounds sensible until it stops working when the club is 51–52 in late July and one of those young players is striking out in more than a third of his plate appearances.

We believe Colt Emerson will become an excellent major league player. We can understand why the Mariners signed him to an eight-year, $95 million extension before he had taken a single big-league at-bat. At the same time, we can be honest about what’s happening right now. Emerson is not helping the Mariners win enough baseball games.

The Mariners’ Patience With Colt Emerson Is Reaching Its Limit

Through July 22, 21-year-old is slashing .189/.253/.360. He has seven home runs and 21 RBIs, and he’s striking out approximately 34 percent of the time.

From June 18 through July 21, Emerson recorded a 19 wRC+ while striking out in 39 percent of his plate appearances. Pitchers are getting him to expand the strike zone, beating him in spots where he struggles to make contact and giving him fewer opportunities to do damage.

The underlying numbers don’t offer much relief. Emerson’s xBA is .173. His xWOBA is .237. And he’s chasing 38.5 percent of pitches outside the strike zone, nearly 10 percentage points worse than the MLB average. His average exit velocity and hard-hit rate are also below league average.

We’re moving past the case of this just being a young hitter smoking line drives directly at defenders. The quality of the at-bats is deteriorating along with the results.

We should also be careful about using Emerson’s defense to wash away everything happening at the plate. The highlight plays are sick, but so are the complete numbers. Statcast has him at -2 OAA, including -2 at third base and zero at shortstop.

That doesn’t make him a bad defender. It means the glove hasn’t been valuable enough to offset one of the weakest bats in the lineup.

None of this should surprise us. Emerson played only 38 games at Triple-A before the Mariners promoted him in May. He hit .255/.347/.469 for Tacoma with a 106 wRC+ and a 27.2 percent strikeout rate. Holding his own while playing against competition nearly seven years older was impressive. It was not the same as proving Triple-A pitching had nothing left to teach him.

General manager Justin Hollander immediately made it clear that this would not be a brief audition.

“This is not a 15-at-bat or a 20-at-bat tryout,” Hollander said in MLB.com’s report on Emerson’s promotion.

Agreed. It didn’t need to be. Emerson has now received 182 plate appearances. The Mariners have enough information to recognize that continuing the exact same plan may be crossing the line between patience and stubbornness.

Again, if the Mariners were committing to a reset, or rebuilding season, we could live with the strikeouts. Let Emerson continue to hit ninth, give him 500 plate appearances and accept every lesson along the way.

The problem is this isn’t what the Mariners told us 2026 would be. Seattle returned this season with an accomplished pitching staff, an established core and every reason to treat this season as a championship opportunity. The Mariners cannot embrace that urgency everywhere except the position occupied by their most celebrated prospect.

The contradiction becomes even more glaring with the Aug. 3 trade deadline approaching. Seattle has identified a right-handed hitter as one of its clearest needs. The Mariners entered the All-Star break with an MLB-worst .631 OPS against left-handed pitching, a problem magnified by their entirely left-handed-hitting infield.

The front office also insists the roster is crowded and lacks an obvious landing spot for another hitter because players such as Emerson are considered permanent fixtures.

But there is an obvious spot. The Mariners simply have to admit it is available. Acquiring a right-handed infielder wouldn’t end Emerson’s career in Seattle. The newcomer could start against left-handed pitching, with J.P. Crawford sliding back to shortstop on those days. Emerson could receive fewer starts against difficult matchups while continuing to work with major league coaches. If that doesn’t help, Seattle could option him to Tacoma and let him regain control of the strike zone without every plate appearance affecting a playoff race.

To be clear, we’re not suggesting the Mariners give up on Emerson. It’s just about recognizing the calendar and picking a lane. Emerson is part of the Mariners’ long-term plans, and he should remain that way. It’s not an outlandish idea to pick up a rental at third base who can help the Mariners offense down the stretch.

The shame would be clinging to the comfortable middle ground, wasting another championship opportunity and pretending development and contention always move on the same schedule.