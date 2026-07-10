Mariners Shouldn’t Be Shocked Colt Emerson’s Biggest Flaw Followed Him to MLB

Colt Emerson’s slump is not good. We won’t excuse him from that. Over his last 15 games, he’s slashing .170/.250/.234 with 21 strikeouts and five walks. It’s a pretty cold spell highlighted by a 40.4 percent strikeout rate.

But here’s what is strange: Why are we acting like this came out of nowhere?

Nobody should be shocked that strikeouts have followed Emerson to the big leagues. That was always the risk. Emerson was already striking out at a 26.3 percent clip in Triple-A Tacoma before Seattle called him up. The swing-and-miss was not invented by major league pitching. And it would be a wild assumption to think it would just go away.

It was always going to be risky. A rough few weeks was bound to happen. And burying a 20-year-old’s first shot at the majors would be lazy after his first 43 games. Emerson is still one of the most important young players in the organization. His long-term ceiling still plays. And his defensive prowess at shortstop is next level.

The Mariners Have to Be Patient With Colt Emerson’s Growing Pains

We have to accept the truth. The Mariners promoted a young hitter who was still trying to solve a strikeout problem, then watched him face better arms with better stuff, better command and better scouting reports. And now the strikeouts are louder. What exactly did anyone expect? Did they think the strikeout rate was going to dissipate just because the pitching got harder?

That’s not how this works. The big leagues aren’t a developmental spa. They don’t soften your weaknesses. They hunt them. And Emerson is an easy target right now.

Some fans are calling for a demotion, but what good is that? Seattle can believe Emerson is part of the future while also admitting the present version of him is going through a very predictable adjustment. That shouldn’t be controversial. In fact, it should be part of the conversation.

How quickly do we forget his first 24 games before this slump? He slashed .241/.310/.557 with six home runs, 14 RBI, and a 27.6 percent strikeout rate. We’re quick to forgive the strikeouts when there’s production on the other side of it. What we really should do is be more understanding about this current slump. In some ways, it was inevitable.

NL Rookie of the Year candidate Sal Stewart went through a brutal seven-game hitless streak earlier in June. Owen Cassie saw his strikeout rate rise over 40 percent. Chase DeLauter has issues hitting the breaking ball. The problem is not that Emerson is struggling. Young players struggle. The problem is that the Mariners put him in a spot where his adjustment became a big-league lineup issue.

The Mariners are trying to win. This is not a September losing team where every at-bat can be filed away under “learning experience.” Seattle is playing games that matter, and every empty at-bat carries weight. That makes it easy to point fingers at empty spots in the lineup. But we have to remember, in order for Emerson to turn it around, he needs the runway to do so. Sending him back down to the minors is not going to get it done.