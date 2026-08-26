Mariners Face Uncomfortable Rotation Decision After Kade Anderson’s Arrival

It would make sense if Bryan Woo’s shoulder discomfort is what opened the door for Kade Anderson’s call-up. After his major league debut finished with 5 2/3 innings, three earned runs and five strikeouts, it’s fair to say he’ll remain in the rotation until further notice.

That changes the conversation around the M’s rotation. According to Ryan Divish, Seattle is considering everything from a six-man rotation to moving a starter to the bullpen or reviving the piggyback. Mariners fans know the routine by now. Seattle has spent much of the season reshuffling its starters, and Anderson’s arrival has put the same puzzle right back on the board.

It does bring us to one name in particular, though. Bryce Miller.

Kade Anderson’s Promotion Changes the Mariners’ Rotation Hierarchy

Miller has a 7.19 ERA over his past eight starts, and opponents have battered him for an .893 OPS. The Mariners have lost all eight. His latest outing included a career-high seven walks and six runs in a 19-2 loss to the Cubs. It was also the second consecutive Miller start that ended with a position player on the mound.

We know how good Miller can be. He has a successful past that has bought him patience. But the standings are too close for the M’s to wait around.

The rest of the rotation leaves little room for a sentimental decision. Logan Gilbert is undoubtedly the ace. Woo is dealing with some shoulder discomfort but he’s set to return Wednesday after a couple of extra rest days. Emerson Hancock has earned his place with a 3.37 ERA through 24 starts. And George Kirby remains one of the organization’s foundational arms. Anderson was not promoted from Double-A to take on work out of the pen.

A six-man rotation would keep everybody comfortable and solve almost nothing. It would reduce the number of starts going to Seattle’s best pitchers while leaving the bullpen one arm lighter. That group has recorded a 6.81 ERA since the All-Star break, the second-worst mark in baseball. Asking it to function with even less support doesn’t sound like a smart plan.

The piggyback might actually be the most practical option. Some people hated it, but it worked. The Mariners could let Anderson start on a schedule close to the seven-day routine he followed in the minors, then use Miller behind him. Anderson gets a controlled workload. Miller gets a shorter assignment and a chance to take on a smaller workload and find his command without burying another game the second or third time through the order.

Anderson remains a 22-year-old rookie with one major league start. His debut simply accelerated the timeline. The Mariners promoted their best pitching prospect to help them win games, and now they need to treat him accordingly.