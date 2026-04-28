Mariners Fans Can’t Blame Dan Wilson For Everything And Ignore His Cardinals Masterclass

There is no point pretending Dan Wilson has been above criticism. He hasn’t. The Seattle Mariners have had games where the bullpen sequencing felt a beat late. The pinch-hit decisions felt too computer generated and lacked an actual pulse. The lineup construction begged for follow-up questions, and the postgame explanation rarely calmed the room.

That’s part of managing. Some nights, the buttons stick. Other nights, you have to wear it. And when that happens in Seattle, fans haven’t been shy about pointing toward the manager’s chair.

It’s all fair, honestly. But here is where we have to keep the same energy. If Wilson is going to wear it when the Mariners cough up a winnable game, he also deserves his flowers when he helps steal wins in a series sweep.

Brought our brooms 🧹🧹🧹 pic.twitter.com/TGgLzyUchq — Seattle Mariners (@Mariners) April 26, 2026

Against the St. Louis Cardinals, Wilson didn’t just sit back and watch the Mariners take care of a team they were “supposed” to beat. He managed the weekend. Pushed the right players into the right spots. He trusted the bench and played matchups. He handled the moving parts of an imperfect roster, and left Busch Stadium with three wins.

Mariners Fans Need To Admit Dan Wilson Nailed His Cardinals Series Decisions

The Cardinals entered the series as a scrappy, somewhat overperforming team. And to be fair, Seattle had enough talent to win the weekend. But baseball doesn’t hand out sweeps because the roster looks better on paper. The Mariners know that better than anyone.

That is what made Wilson’s weekend stand out. On Saturday, the Mariners’ offense exploded for a season-high eleven runs on a season-high nineteen hits, with twelve different players recording at least one hit.

Wilson’s bench usage helped create that chaos. It was so much more than filling out a lineup card and hoping for the best. He kept mixing, moving, finding matchups, and the Mariners kept finding ways to answer.

The Leo Rivas decision was the kind of move that deserves more than a passing nod.

Will Wilson had already given Mariners fans a storybook moment with his first career home run. That’s something that fans remember. That’s also the kind of thing that can make a manager look cold if he takes him out later. But Wilson didn’t care about the vibes. He was managing the game.

He turned to Rivas, and Rivas delivered the go-ahead hit in the ninth inning of an 11-9 win. That’s a manager putting the right player in the right pocket of the game and getting rewarded for it.

Then came Sunday. While locked in another tight one and with Josh Naylor out of the lineup with quad tightness. Wilson went to Rob Refsnyder in the ninth to pinch hit for Luke Raley, and Refsnyder turned that decision into the swing of the day with a go-ahead pinch-hit home run.

That’s the stuff managers get roasted for when it fails. So we should probably be loud when it works. Because we all know how this would have sounded the other way. If Wilson had pinch-hit Refsnyder and he rolled over a grounder, the timeline would have been a disaster zone. If Rivas had stranded runners Saturday, the conversation would have been about overmanaging. If the bench pieces looked flat, people would have asked why Wilson could not just leave things alone. But they worked. Repeatedly.

That doesn’t mean Wilson becomes untouchable. It also doesn’t erase the games where the criticism has been valid. But it does mean the conversation around him needs to be honest.

Wilson helped the Mariners sweep the Cardinals because he managed with feel and conviction. He didn’t freeze when the game demanded action. He trusted Rivas. He trusted Refsnyder. He leaned on the bench. And he navigated a series where the biggest moments were not always going to belong to the obvious names.

That matters over 162. The Mariners are not built to win one way. They are going to need stars, depth pieces, matchup advantages, late-game substitutions, pinch-hitters, bullpen juggling, and a manager willing to absorb criticism when the move makes sense even if the result doesn’t cooperate.

This weekend, the result cooperated. That deserves more than silence.