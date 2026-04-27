Rob Refsnyder Makes Cardinals Pay After Mariners Overturn Absurd Strike Three Call

There are normal ninth-inning pinch-hit home runs, and then there are the ones that feel like baseball briefly lost the plot, found it again, and handed the Mariners a gift basket on the way out. Rob Refsnyder survived one of the strangest at-bats Seattle has had all season, challenged a brutal called strike three, got a second life, and then turned that second life into the swing that finished off a 3-2 Mariners win over the St. Louis Cardinals. That is what you call petty in the most useful way possible.

Refsnyder was initially rung up by plate umpire John Bacon on an 0-2 pitch that missed outside. Not just a little outside. This was the kind of call that makes a hitter look back like he just heard someone say the moon landing was fake.

Rob Refsnyder successfully challenged an absolutely insane strike three call before hitting the game-winning home run pic.twitter.com/SuBGIVyJZT — Jomboy Media (@JomboyMedia) April 26, 2026

Rob Refsnyder Gives Mariners Perfect ABS Argument With Dramatic Cardinals Homer

Refsnyder challenged it immediately. The Automated Ball-Strike system overturned the call. The at-bat continued. Two balls later, JoJo Romero left him a sweeper, and Refsnyder sent it 412 feet into the left-field bullpen for a go-ahead solo homer.

Refsnyder did the exact job Seattle brought him here to do. He came off the bench, entered a late-game matchup, and punished a left-handed reliever in a spot where the Mariners absolutely needed somebody to change the game.

Seattle signed Refsnyder to give the Mariners a professional right-handed bat who can be trusted in specific pockets of the game. Mash lefties. Take smart at-bats. Avoid looking swallowed by the moment. On Sunday, he checked every box, then added a little theater because baseball is ridiculous and apparently needed a subplot.

The Mariners had spent most of the low-scoring affair chasing. JJ Wetherholt and Nathan Church both homered for St. Louis, and Seattle didn’t grab its first lead until Refsnyder’s swing in the ninth. Cal Raleigh homered, Cole Young delivered in the seventh, and the bullpen kept the game close enough for one late swing to matter.

The game featured nine challenges of Bacon’s ball-strike calls, with eight of them overturned. To be fair, Bacon has generally rated well behind the plate, and every umpire is going to have a rough day eventually. But when a game becomes a live stress test for the ABS challenge system, and one of those overturned calls directly leads to the decisive homer, it becomes impossible to ignore the larger point.

Refsnyder’s homer was a pretty clean argument for why the challenge system exists in the first place. Without it, the Mariners lose that at-bat. Maybe they still win later. Maybe they don’t. But the whole point is that the game didn’t have to be decided by a missed call six inches off the plate.

That’s the part Mariners fans should enjoy most. Refsnyder may not be the biggest name on this team, but Sunday was a reminder that winning teams need more than stars. They need guys who can sit, wait, enter cold, and then unload on the pitch that should have never existed. That was a pretty good day at the office.