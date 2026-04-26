Josh Naylor’s Late Scratch Gives Mariners Unwanted Injury Wrinkle vs. Cardinals

The Mariners had a perfectly good Sunday storyline sitting right there. They’re in St. Louis with a chance to finish off a road sweep and continue to push back against the ugly early road narrative. Then Josh Naylor got scratched.

Nothing turns a normal lineup card into some pregame stress quite like a late injury change involving one of the most important bats in the order. Per Adam Jude of The Seattle Times, Naylor was removed from Sunday’s lineup with quad tightness, a development that is believed to be a day-to-day issue.

Sure, we can exhale a little. But we’re not going to pretend it is not annoying. Naylor has already had a weird first month to start the season. Through twenty-six games, he’s hitting .208 with three home runs, eleven RBI, four stolen bases and a .600 OPS. That’s not exactly the clean middle-of-the-order production the Mariners envisioned after locking him into a five-year, $92.5 million extension.

Josh Naylor Quad Issue Tests Mariners’ Depth During Crucial Road Stretch

But Naylor was finally starting to push his season in the right direction. After opening the year in a brutal funk, hitting just .118 through his first nineteen games, Naylor had started to look much more like the hitter the Mariners expected to anchor first base. He went 10-for-20 over a six-game stretch, came through with a walk-off hit against the Athletics, and then unloaded a go-ahead homer Friday night against the Cardinals.

The Mariners do have enough coverage to survive a day or two without Naylor. Connor Joe can step in. The lineup doesn’t completely collapse. But Naylor is one of the few Mariners hitters who can change the feel of a game. The stolen bases remain hilarious in the best way, because he doesn’t look like the kind of first baseman who should keep finding extra ninety-foot gifts, and yet there he is, taking them anyway. That has been part of the charm. Naylor brings an edge to a Seattle offense that has too often needed someone to kick the door open instead of politely knocking.

The Mariners are still trying to establish who they are. They have had stretches where the pitching looks good enough to carry them, stretches where the offense vanishes, and stretches where they remind everyone why this roster was supposed to be more balanced than previous versions. A sweep in St. Louis wouldn’t solve everything, but it would be useful evidence.

Having Naylor in the middle of that would have felt a lot better. The good news is that this does not sound serious right now. Quad tightness can be managed. A day-to-day label is much better than vague discomfort followed by imaging and a nervous quote from the manager. If this is just a short pause, the Mariners can live with it.