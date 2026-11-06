Mariners Hire New Bench Coach With Catching Expertise and a Proven Yankees Track Record

The Mariners are reportedly bringing Tanner Swanson back home to Seattle, and this is the kind of hire that should get our attention. New York Post Sports first reported that Seattle is finalizing Swanson as Jason Kanzler’s bench coach. The Seattle native has spent the past several years with the Yankees, most recently as their major-league field coordinator and director of catching. He arrives with an uncommon specialty, a reputation for sharp defensive ideas and a résumé that fits what the club is trying to do. It’s a strong start for Kanzler.

A new manager needs more than familiar faces. He needs people in the room who see the game differently, can challenge him when necessary and bring an area of genuine expertise to the staff. Swanson should give Kanzler that. He has built his career around the communication and preparation that turn a catcher and pitcher into a true partnership.

Clearly, this is something Cal Raleigh could benefit from. He’s already the face of the position in Seattle. He carries an enormous workload, directs a talented pitching staff and usually delivers enough offense that we tend to talk about his bat before anything else. Swanson isn’t going to reinvent Cal Raleigh. He is arriving with the background to help keep the most demanding position on the field from becoming an afterthought.

How Tanner Swanson Could Support Cal Raleigh and the Mariners Pitching Staff

That includes the work around Raleigh, too. Every organization says it values catching depth until it has to hand the gear to someone who cannot receive, block or manage a game. Swanson’s work with the Yankees made him one of the more recognizable catching-development voices in baseball. The Mariners have a chance to put that knowledge to use throughout the organization, from the major-league clubhouse to the next catcher coming through the system.

Swanson’s story also makes the hire more interesting than the norm. He actually didn’t play catcher. He was an infielder at Central Washington, then found his lane while coaching in the Pacific Northwest. That outside perspective helped shape the way he approached the position. He became associated with the one-knee-down receiving setup that has spread across baseball, and he built a career around questioning the old answers instead of repeating them. Sounds like another innovative mind joining the party in Seattle’s clubhouse.

The bench coach role is bigger than a specialty. Swanson will be part of the daily preparation, the in-game conversations and the moments when Kanzler needs someone to see the field clearly while everything is moving fast. His Yankees experience matters because he has worked in a high-pressure environment where every decision gets examined. His catching background matters because run prevention is still where this organization has built much of its identity.

It’s a good staff hire. However, the Mariners still need enough offense. They still need the front office to give Kanzler a legitimate group to manage. But this is a real addition, and nothing to gloss over.

Kanzler is assembling a staff that appears willing to bring new ideas into the building, and Swanson gives it a voice with a clear track record in a crucial part of the game. Now let’s see if it shows up where it counts.