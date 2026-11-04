Mariners’ Player Development Disconnect Gives Jason Kanzler His First Big Test

We’ve seen the proof that the Mariners can grow a prospect list. Now we need to see them get better at growing a lineup. That’s one of the many assignments waiting for Jason Kanzler after his introductory press conference. After a 76-win season, fans are entitled to ask what’s going to change.

The Mariners officially hired Kanzler on Tuesday, handing the former Cubs director of player development his first managerial job at any professional level. At 36, he inherits a team that went from the doorstep of the World Series in 2025 to another October spent watching everyone else. Seattle announced the hiring with Jerry Dipoto saying the goal was to find someone capable of challenging the entire organization.

Kanzler’s background makes this an interesting hire. His success will depend on whether the Mariners allow him to question the people and processes that helped create the vacancy.

Seattle Needs Its Development Work to Survive the Trip to the Majors

We’ve heard plenty about the potential of the Mariners’ bats. What’s been frustrating is how often the big-league lineup leaves us waiting for somebody to become it. We got a glimpse of Cal Raleigh’s ceiling when he blasted 60 home runs in 2025. And we’ve seen this team collapse under his .182/.296/.386 slash line in 2026.

How much did the oblique injury bother him? Did the WBC and a busy offseason take a toll? Whatever combination of factors contributed, the Mariners need to understand what happened to Raleigh and give him a workable path back.

That’s an immediate test for Kanzler. Can he and his staff help an established slugger regain his footing while bringing Seattle’s young hitters along? We need both happening in the same lineup.

Raleigh and the other veterans need coaches who can identify what’s holding them back and tailor the work accordingly. The young hitters need adjustments they understand and can repeat, with a plan that carries over from the minors. Kanzler has to make his development background useful to players at every stage of their careers.

That means spotting what pitchers are exploiting, choosing an adjustment that addresses it and following through when the first fix falls flat. Helping them find a way out is where Kanzler can start earning his keep.

We’ll need some patience here. Sure, we’d love to see Kanzler take the Mariners to the World Series in year one. But expecting one managerial hire to straighten everything out by next October is asking a lot. Seattle is betting on what he can build over time: better habits, higher standards and a team that keeps getting better.

That starts with understanding why guys are struggling. Sometimes it’s an injury. Sometimes pitchers find a weakness, or a hitter gets lost trying to fix too many things at once. We can’t pin every bad season on poor communication and assume a fresh voice clears it all up.

Kanzler has to figure out what each player needs, give him a plan he trusts and recognize when it’s time to try something else. We should expect to see that work taking hold in his first season. Building something that lasts will take longer.

Kanzler Has to Reach the Veterans, Too

A player-development background naturally brings the conversation to Seattle’s young hitters. But this job gets much harder if we treat development as something that ends once a player earns a substantial contract.

Seattle’s veteran regression made that painfully clear in 2026. Julio Rodríguez finished with a .247 average, 22 homers and a .708 OPS. Josh Naylor’s power dropped sharply: after hitting 20 homers and slugging .462 in 2025, he managed just 10 homers and a .350 slugging percentage in 2026. Those are two middle-of-the-order bats Seattle needed considerably more from.

We can get excited about the next wave of prospects while expecting the established hitters to carry their share. The kids shouldn’t have to arrive ready to rescue the lineup.

Kanzler’s teaching experience is an appealing part of his background. Before his coaching career took off, he taught high school chemistry and physics. He later worked on Houston’s major-league staff and spent three seasons overseeing the Cubs’ player development operation. That gives him experience delivering information to people at very different stages of their careers.

Now he’s entering a very difficult classroom. A frustrated veteran doesn’t need a demonstration of how much his manager knows. He needs something that helps him handle the next pitch. And that’s where Kanzler has to earn some trust.

Dipoto’s stated desire for a manager who challenges the organization sounds encouraging. 2027 will be a season where he puts that to test.

If Kanzler believes a development plan needs changing, Dipoto and the front office needs to give him room to change it. We’ve watched Seattle replace the voice in the dugout before. Kanzler deserves an opportunity to influence how the organization works, particularly when his development experience is such an obvious part of his appeal.

Kanzler also deserves a lineup that can survive somebody having a lousy year. Injuries and slumps happen to every team, every season. A contender builds in enough offense to absorb them.

That’s where this hire could easily be misconstrued as an excuse for Dipoto. Put a development guy in the dugout, pencil in rebounds from the veterans, assume the kids take the next step and suddenly the lineup looks better without anyone being added to it. Every individual projection might sound reasonable. Stack enough of them together, though, and we’re asking the entire season to cooperate.

We just watched what happens when several important hitters disappoint at once. The response has to include more dependable offense and a bench that gives the manager options.

Better coaching can absolutely raise the level of this team. Better roster construction gives that work a chance to stick. Dipoto needs to pursue both with the same urgency.

There’s plenty to like about giving Kanzler this opportunity. His background fits a real organizational need, and we should give him time to establish standards, earn trust and help players improve. But patience with a first-time manager can’t become the front office’s reason to be quiet this offseason. Kanzler is here to help Seattle’s talent become a winning team.