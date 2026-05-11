Mariners’ Overlooked Shortstop Prospect Felnin Celesten Is Turning His Upside Into a Real Story

Felnin Celesten’s current 15-game hitting streak at High-A Everett has been loud enough to cut through a crowded Mariners farm-system conversation. Over that stretch, the 20-year-old switch-hitting shortstop is slashing .466/.529/.690 with a 1.219 OPS, 27 hits, five doubles, one triple, two home runs, 21 runs, 14 RBI, eight walks and four stolen bases. Celesten is grabbing the conversation by the collar and reminding everyone why he was such an exciting name in the first place.

While Colt Emerson has become the big-picture infield headliner. Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan have brought premium pitching buzz. And Lazaro Montes still carries the massive-power fascination. Celesten was still there. He just was not always the first name mentioned.

Through his first 28 games with Everett, Celesten is hitting .330/.421/.500 with a .921 OPS, 35 hits, seven doubles, one triple, three home runs, 25 runs, 23 RBI, 17 walks and seven stolen bases. Again, this is High-A. Nobody needs to sprint into a major-league projection meeting. But this is the kind of performance that makes an organization exhale a little bit.

Felnin Celesten crushes a 2-run HR! pic.twitter.com/rT5hNYLOiz — Mariners Minors (@MiLBMariners) May 10, 2026

Felnin Celesten Is Forcing His Way Back Into a Crowded Mariners Infield Picture

The interesting part is not just that Celesten is hitting. It’s where he fits if the hitting keeps showing up.

The Mariners’ shortstop picture is already crowded, and that’s putting it lightly. J.P. Crawford is still the major-league answer in the present. Emerson is widely viewed as the shortstop of the future, or at least the premier infield prospect with the best chance to shape Seattle’s next core. Arroyo is talented enough that the organization is already experimenting with him in the outfield, which tells us something about the traffic jam. Before the Mariners traded Tai Peete to St. Louis, they had moved him to the outfield too.

That’s what happens when an organization has too many athletic infielders and not enough long-term shortstop reps to go around.

Celesten complicates that in the best way.

He’s not just a bat-first player being forced into shortstop until the glove says otherwise. He has a real defensive reputation. The Mariners have viewed him as one of the better infield defenders in the system, with the tools to stay at shortstop. If he were simply a young hitter with some power and speed who might eventually need to move, the fit would be easier to project. But if he can actually defend the position, and the bat is starting to catch up, then Seattle has another legitimate shortstop prospect to account for.

That does not make it a problem yet. It just makes it interesting. Right now, Celesten does not need an answer. He’s playing High-A ball. The Mariners have time. They can let the player keep becoming.

Celesten has already had to navigate the stop-and-start part of prospect life. Injuries slowed some of the early momentum around him. When that happens, the outside conversation tends to move on quickly. It likes the next shiny thing. But Celesten’s current run is exactly why organizations do wait.

There’s still plenty to prove. High-A success does not guarantee Double-A success. Pitchers will adjust and it’s likely the league will punch back. But this is also how a player re-enters the serious prospect conversation.

For the Mariners, Celesten’s surge is a reminder that their farm system is not just defined by the obvious names. It’s deeper than that. And maybe more complicated than that, too.

Either way, Celesten is making himself hard to overlook again. And for a Mariners system already full of fascinating young talent, that might be the most exciting part.