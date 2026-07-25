Mariners’ Latest Trade Stance All but Crushes Mason Miller Blockbuster Dream

It’s an easy dream to picture: Mason Miller overpowering hitters in the eighth inning before Andrés Muñoz closes the door in the ninth. Or vice versa. However you envision it, it would be nasty. But finding a trade package that could bring Miller to Seattle is considerably harder.

The Mariners have enough young pitching to command the Padres’ attention. According to the latest reporting, however, most of those arms will not be available before the MLB trade deadline.

Adam Jude of The Seattle Times reported that the M’s front office is not inclined to trade Logan Gilbert, George Kirby, Bryan Woo or Bryce Miller. The organization is similarly expected to reject inquiries involving pitching prospects Kade Anderson and Ryan Sloan.

That’s not a formal declaration that all six pitchers are untouchable. It does remove pretty much every obvious centerpiece from a potential Mason Miller negotiation.

Mariners Refuse to Budge on Their Best Young Pitchers

The Padres closer is under club control through 2029 and has been virtually unhittable this season, recording a 0.86 ERA, 25 saves and 78 strikeouts over 41 2/3 innings. The Friars also paid a premium to acquire him and JP Sears from the A’s at the 2025 deadline.

The four-player return was headlined by shortstop Leo De Vries, then MLB Pipeline’s No. 3 overall prospect. De Vries became the highest-ranked prospect moved at the deadline since MLB Pipeline introduced its rankings in 2004. Three pitching prospects — Braden Nett, Henry Baez and Eduarniel Núñez — also went to the Athletics.

Even if Padres POBO A.J. Preller is prepared to move Miller one year later, San Diego would presumably want another enormous return. Accepting anything less would require the Padres to acknowledge that last summer’s blockbuster was a costly mistake.

Seattle’s restrictions leave it without a De Vries-caliber headliner, and most likely without a deal.

Anderson is now MLB Pipeline’s No. 5 overall prospect and the highest-ranked pitching prospect in baseball. Sloan is ranked ninth. Keeping both out of trade discussions is understandable, but it eliminates the two minor-league pitchers most capable of anchoring an offer for Miller.

We know the Mariners would rather move Luis Castillo, who’s owed approximately $30 million through the conclusion of the 2027 season. His contract limits his trade value, however, and San Diego would have little reason to exchange an affordable superstar closer for an older, more expensive starter.

Emerson Hancock is Seattle’s most realistic major-league trade chip. He could be a conversation starter in a Miller trade, but he definitely couldn’t complete one by himself. They would likely have to attach other premium prospects like Lazaro Montes or Michael Arroyo to make it happen.

Still, that kind of package would be an extraordinary price for any reliever, even Mason Miller. It would be especially difficult to justify for a Mariners club that already employs an elite closer in Muñoz and has a more pressing need for right-handed offensive production.

Preller’s unpredictability means Miller cannot be ruled out completely. Seattle’s latest trade stance nevertheless makes the blockbuster nearly impossible to assemble without one side dramatically changing its valuation.