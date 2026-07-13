Mariners May Be Ready to Cash In Luis Castillo at the Trade Deadline

We’ve spent years calling the Mariners’ starting pitching their greatest strength. Now it may be time they finally deal from it. According to USA Today’s Bob Nightengale, the Mariners are informing teams that they’re willing to trade one of their “prized” starters for a back-end reliever and a right-handed hitter.

Nightengale identified Luis Castillo as the most likely pitcher to be moved, which immediately takes the shine off the word “prized.” Castillo is still a proven major-league starter, but his trade value is probably the lowest it’s been since he arrived in Seattle.

The good news is that there’s no vague declaration about this. The Mariners reportedly have declared their needs and are willing to use their deepest position group to address them. That’s something many fans have been asking for all season long, especially when the piggyback issues started.

Mariners Reportedly Willing to Trade From Their Starting Rotation

Castillo is the oldest and most expensive member of the rotation. Nightengale reported that he is owed $22.75 million this year and again next season. Moving him would create payroll flexibility while clearing a permanent rotation spot.

One question is how much could the Mariners clear from their books. If they find a team willing to take on his remaining contract in full, the return would have to be a clean financial swap, or another Mariners upside play, which hasn’t worked in their favor this season.

The other option is for the Mariners to truly swing big by dealing Logan Gilbert or George Kirby. Gilbert has one year of arbitration remaining, while Kirby has two. Of the three pitchers mentioned, Kirby would likely bring back the largest return. That assumes Bryce Miller, Bryan Woo and Emerson Hancock are off the table because they come with the most remaining club control.

The Mariners have spent most of this season squeezing six starters into five traditional rotation spots. They tried piggyback arrangements, shifted roles and asked established pitchers to adjust their routines while attempting to preserve everyone’s innings and health. It’s something that could work as a temporary arrangement, but it could never work for a team with intentions of contending.

A couple of things are worth noting. A large number of teams still believe they’re in the playoff race. That will create plenty of conversations and competition across the market, meaning a deal isn’t guaranteed. However, it gives Seattle more avenues to explore.

The Mariners can afford to set a high price because they shouldn’t be desperate to move Castillo. He’s not dead money, and he can still take the ball every fifth or sixth day and give them a chance to win. Trading him only makes sense if another team values those innings enough to surrender immediate major-league help.