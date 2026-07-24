Mariners Probable Starters vs. Rangers: Full Pitching Matchups for July 24–27

The Mariners are coming off a spoiled chance to build momentum against the Cincinnati Reds. Instead, they won the opener, dropped the next two and came out of the series below .500 with a 51-52 record.

With the trade deadline quickly approaching, the Mariners have shifted into a pivotal situation with this four-game set at Globe Life Field. The Mariners enter Friday a half game behind the 51-51 Texas Rangers, both teams stuck hovering around .500 and searching for separation in the AL West.

A strong weekend from either team could change the shape of the division race, and how badly they search for needed reinforcements down the stretch. One bad weekend could make the approaching trade deadline more uncomfortable.

There are no bullpen games, emergency call-ups or obvious soft spots. If the Mariners want this series, they’ll have to earn it.

Mariners Probable Starters vs. Rangers

Friday, July 24, 5:05 p.m. PT: RHP Bryce Miller (4-4, 2.27 ERA) vs. Texas LHP MacKenzie Gore (6-8, 4.80 ERA)

Saturday, July 25, 4:15 p.m. PT: RHP Bryan Woo (7-6, 4.16 ERA) vs. Texas RHP Nathan Eovaldi (9-8, 4.21 ERA)

Sunday, July 26, 11:35 a.m. PT: RHP Logan Gilbert (8-6, 3.38 ERA) vs. Texas RHP Jacob deGrom (7-6, 3.76 ERA)

Monday, July 27, 11:35 a.m. PT: RHP George Kirby (8-8, 3.57 ERA) vs. Texas RHP Kumar Rocker (3-8, 4.13 ERA)

Texas owns a 4-2 advantage in the season series, and all four victories came consecutively. They’ve also outscored Seattle only 18-15 across those six games, but style points don’t count in the standings.

This weekend gives the Mariners a direct chance to repair that damage. Winning three would pull the season series even at 5-5. A split would leave Texas holding a 6-4 advantage.

There is also an interesting trade-deadline wrinkle buried in the pitching schedule. Luis Castillo and Emerson Hancock, the two Seattle starters most prominently connected to trade discussions, are not scheduled to pitch during the series. It’s definitely a rotation quirk, not a carefully constructed maneuver. Still, the timing stands out.

Castillo has long been the obvious candidate because of his contract, age and uneven season. MLB.com reported that Seattle’s preference would be to move the veteran if it deals from its rotation. Hancock entered the conversation more directly when a subsequent report indicated the Mariners were also telling teams he could be available.

Now neither pitcher will appear in Seattle’s biggest divisional series to date. That doesn’t signal an imminent trade. It does, however, underline how much rotation depth the Mariners possess. They can leave two credible starters out of a critical four-game series and still send Miller, Woo, Gilbert and Kirby to the mound.