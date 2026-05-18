Mariners Make Another Power Play with Patrick Wisdom Back from Injured List

The Mariners’ latest roster shuffle says a lot about what they think their offense needs right now. Patrick Wisdom is back from the 10-day injured list, left-hander Robinson Ortiz is up from Triple-A Tacoma for what will be his first major league opportunity, and Seattle cleared space by optioning right-hander Domingo González and infielder Leo Rivas. The Mariners also selected outfielder Brennen Davis to the 40-man roster and sent him to Tacoma, filling the open spot on the 40-man.

Seattle wanted more power on the bench, and Wisdom gives them the clearest path to it. This is the kind of move that becomes more interesting because of who went out. Rivas offered the Mariners defensive flexibility. Wisdom offers damage. And when an offense needs more ways to flip a game quickly, damage usually wins that argument.

Wisdom is not the cure for the roster. He is more of a needed alternative to Rob Refsnyder right now, another right-handed bench bat who gives Seattle a different kind of swing in a lineup still searching for more punch. Wisdom’s profile is built for exactly that.

He certainly made the argument loudly enough in Tacoma. In 23 games with the Rainiers, Wisdom hit .276 with 12 home runs, 23 RBI and a 1.178 OPS. That included an eight-game rehab assignment in which he hit .304 with three homers and a 1.255 OPS.

The frustrating part for the Mariners is that his first real big-league chance with the organization barely got started. Wisdom signed with Seattle on a minor-league deal, mashed his way into the picture, earned the call, and then suffered a mild left oblique strain shortly after arriving.

Now the Mariners get to run the idea back.

Roster moves:



🔹 Robinson Ortiz (#49), LHP, recalled from Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Patrick Wisdom, INF, reinstated from 10-day Injured List (left oblique strain).

🔹 Domingo González, RHP, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Leo Rivas, INF, optioned to Triple-A Tacoma.

🔹 Brennen Davis,… https://t.co/2NlUqfFTs2 — Mariners PR (@MarinersPR) May 18, 2026

Mariners Add Patrick Wisdom’s Power Back to Bench in Telling Roster Shuffle

The Wisdom move is also a reminder of how Seattle is balancing its bench right now. Flexibility matters, and Rivas gave the Mariners more of it. But there’s a reason Wisdom is the more interesting offensive bet.

He can change the shape of an inning with one swing. He can give the bottom of the roster a little more threat and make opposing managers think differently in a late-game matchup.

Ortiz shouldn’t get completely buried in the move, either. A left-handed reliever getting his first major-league opportunity is a real moment, and the Mariners will surely take any bullpen depth they can get. Whenever Ortiz gets into a game, it will be a debut worth noting.

But the main roster message is still Wisdom. Seattle had a choice between holding onto a more flexible bench look or bringing back the louder bat. The Mariners chose the latter.

Wisdom still has to prove the Tacoma power can play in Seattle. That part is not automatic. But the reason for the move is obvious: the Mariners need more damage in the lineup, and Wisdom gives them a real chance to find it.